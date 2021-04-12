The Victory SUMMIT® Virtual Event – How to Live Well with Parkinson’s

On April 2, 2021, we held our first ever The Victory Summit® Virtual Event led entirely by people living with Parkinson’s! From sessions on nutrition, exercise, and communication to a Parkinson’s poetry performance by the talented Wayne Gilbert, this Victory Summit event was full of expertise and experience from the people who know Parkinson’s best.

In case you missed it, you can watch all of the main session videos below.

Living Well with Parkinson’s

To download the transcript for “Living Well with Parkinson’s” with Kat Hill and Davis Phinney, click here.

To download the audio for “Living Well with Parkinson’s” with Kat Hill and Davis Phinney, click here.

Communication and Parkinson’s

To download the transcript for “Communication and Parkinson’s,” click here.

To download the audio for “Communication and Parkinson’s,” click here.

Exercise and Parkinson’s

To download the transcript for “Exercise and Parkinson’s,” click here.

To download the audio for “Exercise and Parkinson’s,” click here.

Nutrition and Parkinson’s

To download the transcript for “Nutrition and Parkinson’s,” click here.

To download the audio for “Nutrition and Parkinson’s,” click here.

Nurturing Resilience Throughout Poetry

To download the transcript for “Nurturing Resilience Through Poetry,” click here. To download the audio for “Nurturing Resilience Through Poetry,” click here.

Kat Hill – Moderator

Pat and Cidney Donahoo – “Communication with Parkinson’s” Panelists

Pete Huley and Krista Ingle – “Communication with Parkinson’s” Panelists

Judith Wilson – “Exercise and Parkinson’s” Panelist

Allan Cole – “Exercise and Parkinson’s” Panelist

Anson Rosenfeldt – Moderator

Edie Anderson – Nutrition and Parkinson’s Moderator

Marty Acevedo – Nutrition and Parkinson’s Panelist

Wayne Gilbert – “Nurturing Resilience Through Poetry” Speaker

