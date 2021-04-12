The Victory SUMMIT® Virtual Event – How to Live Well with Parkinson’s

Living Well Victory Summit April 12, 2021
featured image VS HTLW

On April 2, 2021, we held our first ever The Victory Summit® Virtual Event led entirely by people living with Parkinson’s! From sessions on nutrition, exercise, and communication to a Parkinson’s poetry performance by the talented Wayne Gilbert, this Victory Summit event was full of expertise and experience from the people who know Parkinson’s best.

In case you missed it, you can watch all of the main session videos below.

Living Well with Parkinson’s

To download the transcript for “Living Well with Parkinson’s” with Kat Hill and Davis Phinney, click here.

To download the audio for “Living Well with Parkinson’s” with Kat Hill and Davis Phinney, click here.

Communication and Parkinson’s

To download the transcript for “Communication and Parkinson’s,” click here.

To download the audio for “Communication and Parkinson’s,” click here.

Additional Resources for “Communication and Parkinson’s”:

Exercise and Parkinson’s

To download the transcript for “Exercise and Parkinson’s,” click here.

To download the audio for “Exercise and Parkinson’s,” click here. 

Additional Resources for “Exercise and Parkinson’s”:

Nutrition and Parkinson’s

To download the transcript for “Nutrition and Parkinson’s,” click here.

To download the audio for “Nutrition and Parkinson’s,” click here.

Additional Resources For “Nutrition and Parkinson’s”:

Nurturing Resilience Throughout Poetry


To download the transcript for “Nurturing Resilience Through Poetry,” click here.

To download the audio for “Nurturing Resilience Through Poetry,” click here. 

more about our speakers

Kat Hill – Moderator
Pat and Cidney Donahoo – “Communication with Parkinson’s” Panelists
Pete Huley and Krista Ingle – “Communication with Parkinson’s” Panelists
Judith Wilson – “Exercise and Parkinson’s” Panelist
Allan Cole – “Exercise and Parkinson’s” Panelist
Anson Rosenfeldt – Moderator
Edie Anderson – Nutrition and Parkinson’s Moderator
Marty Acevedo – Nutrition and Parkinson’s Panelist
Wayne Gilbert – “Nurturing Resilience Through Poetry” Speaker

Connect with our Ambassadors

Interested in reaching out to one of our Ambassadors? They are available to speak with you through email, phone, video conference, and in-person. You can look to connect with an Ambassador in your area or reach out to anyone you’re interested in talking to, regardless of location. Click here to learn more.

THE VICTORY SUMMIT® VIRTUAL EVENT SERIES

The Victory Summit event is going virtual to reach more people than ever before with information and inspiration to live well today. Each event will focus on unique information for your unique Parkinson’s journey. Learn about the 2021 The Victory Summit virtual events here, and sign up to be notified when registration opens for the other events in the series.

Thank you to our sponsors

