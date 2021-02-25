[Video] Poetry as Medicine Cafe – Using Poetry to Live Well with Parkinson’s

A GRIT FREEDOM CHAIR FOR CHRISTMAS

BY JOE VAN KOEVERDEN



T’was the day before Christmas

and all was underway

With the UPS and FedEx trucks

coming from every which way.

The Fundraising had been a success

and money had been sent!

And all I want is to get Brennan

his new Chair or be hell bent



I had ordered by the deadline,

And the money had been sent

The promise was made

I would have in hand



So, I waited all morn

for a truck to land

With the precious cargo

so much in demand.

But it came in two boxes,

assemble with care!

For the user may want

to be out on a tear.



Need help I cried,

for I don’t know how

So I called around

but was too somehow

T’was Christmas eve day

and all of them claim

That staff were exhausted

and one even lame.



Now all of the assembly

was up to me,

So, I opened the boxes

for instructions to see.

And with a sigh of relief

t’was easy to be

the assembler of this chair

even for me.



Before noon could pass,

it was looking good

To show Brennan the chair

Now assembled to lend

While on his porch he moved around

Only to hope to test it on the ground!



For Brennan this chair will be more

than just a place to sit and stare,

For it has now opened a door

Through which he will push and dare



And regain his mobility through

the gift of The GRIT Freedom Chair

Pushing with his arms

as once his legs could bare.

Brennan is now empowered

to go anywhere!



“Thanks to Grit Freedom Chair and the donors for making this possible”