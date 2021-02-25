[Video] Poetry as Medicine Cafe – Using Poetry to Live Well with Parkinson’s

Last summer, a group of Davis Phinney Foundation Ambassadors came together for a Poetry as Medicine workshop with Wayne Gilbert. What began as a one-hour session turned into a monthly poetry jam that has resulted in far more than words on a page.
At our first ever Poetry as Medicine Cafe, these poets shared with us some pieces of their collection of work. Watch to be inspired by what they’ve learned, what they’ve written, and how poetry has become medicine to help them live well with Parkinson’s. You’ll walk away feeling understood, encouraged, and ready to pen something of your own.
Want more poetry? The poems featured in the Poetry Cafe can be found below.
Want to hear more from our ambassadors?
Join us for our upcoming The Victory Summit® Virtual Event: How to Live Well With Parkinson’s For People with Parkinson’s by People with Parkinson’s on April 2, 2021.
Come learn and be inspired by speakers and small group leaders who have been living with Parkinson’s anywhere from two years to 20+ years. They will share their best tips, most moving stories, and the actions they’ve taken to overcome their biggest challenges and most troublesome symptoms. By the end of this event, you will have made a host of new friends and gathered a wide variety of ideas to help you live well with Parkinson’s for many years to come.