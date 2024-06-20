[WEBINAR RECORDING] Women and Parkinson’s Panel: Choosing Your Care Team and Gender Disparities in Research and Care

Some panelists prioritize having female neurologists and care team members as much as possible, but others have made this less of a priority. Still, there is a sense amongst the panelists that there are advantages to seeing a female provider.

Teri summarizes this: “I have had a lot of luck with [providers who are] women just being more receptive, and I am just kind of more open and willing to kind of lead with the idea that my hormones play into [my symptoms].”

While the panel doesn’t come to the conclusion that their care is always better when they see a female neurologist, they do share a similar view of traits shared by the best providers they have seen.

Providers the panelists most prefer to see are those who:

Listen carefully

Take all concerns seriously, even when they’ve not heard them before

Are willing to work with their patients as partners

Have interest in maintaining care relationships for extended timeframes

Women With Parkinson’s: The Impact of Menstruation

One factor to the quality of the panelists’ experiences as women with Parkinson’s is the impact of their menstrual cycles on their symptoms, and the way this relates to the character of the attention they receive from providers.

The panelists describe differing experiences of menstruation on their symptoms. For some, their periods coincide with a decreased intensity of symptoms. Others have the opposite experience.

Research Involving Women with Parkinson’s

The difference in how menstruation influences symptoms highlights one big problem with the limited research on women’s health and Parkinson’s. In 2019, Cerri et al. stated that research “considering female sex as a crucial variable [… is] highly under-represented” in Parkinson’s research.

Considering the variability of experiences of Parkinson’s, it is not surprising that we don’t understand the precise impacts of menstruation, menopause, pregnancy, and other aspects of women’s health on women with Parkinson’s. What is certain is that women with Parkinson’s significantly benefit from receiving care from a provider who listens to them and takes their experience seriously.

Share Your Experience With Your Care Team

Perhaps the most important reason you should see a care provider who takes your experience seriously is that if you aren’t listened to, you are less likely to share your full experience. This can result in poor care. While this is true for all people living with Parkinson’s, it can be especially significant for young women living with Parkinson’s and those navigating menopause.

Bear in mind that not every clinician regularly sees people with young onset Parkinson’s. Since women often face delay in diagnosis, it is not uncommon for a neurologist—even a movement disorder specialist—not to have seen very many pre or perimenopausal people with Parkinson’s. Because of this gap in experience, they may not consider the possible variability to effect of a menstrual cycle on Parkinson’s symptoms.

This is just one example of why it’s essential that you believe your provider will listen to you: It’s critically important to feel it’s worthwhile to share your individual experience of living with Parkinson’s.

HELP ADVANCE RESEARCH INVOLVING WOMEN WITH PARKINSON’S

In recent years, there has been an uptick of research focusing on the experiences of women with Parkinson’s. Some examples include a study supported by My Moves Matter and PregSpark. If you are a woman with Parkinson’s, consider learning more about participating in this research.

Moreover, when you visit with your care team, ask if there are opportunities for connecting with other women with Parkinson’s or if any research opportunities in your local area.

