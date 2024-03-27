[WEBINAR RECORDING] Navigating Parkinson’s: Women’s Perspectives and Experiences

During this webinar, the panelists describe experiencing with delays with receiving their Parkinson’s diagnosis. This isn’t uncommon: Some research shows it takes longer for women to receive a referral to a movement disorder specialist than it takes for men. Women living with Parkinson’s are also more frequently misdiagnosed than men.

In addition to being problematic and harmful, delays in diagnosis cause additional problems. A 2016 study in France reported 1.5 times more men than women are diagnosed with Parkinson’s. A 2022 study based in North America reported similar data. The authors of both studies found the difference increases with age, which suggests there may be sex-related risks and/or protective factors, but interpreting this data is more complicated due to diagnostic delay. Whether fewer women are diagnosed because fewer women live with Parkinson’s, or if fewer women are diagnosed because biases in the healthcare system lead to delay or lack of diagnosis must be explored.

Understanding whether women’s physiology decreases risks of Parkinson’s could inform new approaches to treating the disease. Unfortunately, understanding possible protective factors–as well as sex-related risks–is further hindered by the fact that women with Parkinson’s are underrepresented in Parkinson’s research.

According to a 2018 letter to Movement Disorders, despite being approximately 50% of the global population, 41% of participants in Parkinson’s clinical trials. In North America, only 15% of clinical trials featured a nearly neutral recruitment of participants with regard to sex and gender. The letter’s authors—all Parkinson’s experts—consider whether prevalence data might explain the representation differences, but they conclude that prevalence data is not sufficient to explain the representation gap.

The good news is there is progress underway! In recent years, multiple new projects launched to support research into women’s experiences living with Parkinson’s, including My Moves Matter, PregSpark, and The Women’s Parkinson’s Project. While these projects are largely sparked by women living with Parkinson’s, community support for this work is increasing.

This panel has recorded a second conversation which will be available in the coming weeks. We will continue to support women with Parkinson’s, amplify their voices and inspirational stories, and help all people living with Parkinson’s live well today.

If you have a story or perspective about living with Parkinson’s that you’d like to share, please reach out to us at blog@dpf.org.

