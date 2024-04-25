[WEBINAR RECORDING] Women’s Parkinson’s Panel April 2024

When living with Parkinson’s, it can be difficult to know what will happen minute-to-minute. Because of this, when you face a symptom you find particularly challenging, it is sometimes easy to feel stuck and fear things will never get better. The psychosocial pressures on women with Parkinson’s can make it more difficult to envision a path forward.

Moreover, the fact that each person’s most troublesome symptom may be different adds another layer to the difficulty: There are few textbook answers. This is especially problematic for women, who are underrepresented in Parkinson’s research and whose circumstances may be less understood by clinicians.

INSIGHTS FROM THE PANELISTS

Karen observed that for her, nausea often feels insurmountable. Jasmine offered that pain associated with Parkinson’s felt that way to her. But the panelists also noted reasons for hope.

Jasmine noted that through visits with a pain specialist and some botox injections—which she hadn’t known about before a care provider mentioned them—she has found some relief. Her point was that there may be change and new developments right around the corner, even when you don’t expect them.

Other ideas the panelists had for navigating particularly difficult symptoms of Parkinson’s included the following:

Talk with all members of your care team about your most troublesome symptoms, and ask if there are alternative approaches to managing them.

Connect with online communities for real-time support from other people with Parkinson’s, even in the middle of the night if your symptoms keep you awake.

Reprioritize by being willing to let go of some of the balls you’re juggling when facing a challenging experience.

Be willing to take the time you need for self-care, even if it means leaving something undone.

COMMUNICATION AND COMMUNITY ARE KEY

Communication is a key part of each of these tips from the panelists. All types of relationships can benefit from improved communication—from those with your care team to those with your friends and family, so consider being frank with the people in your life about what you are experiencing. You might be surprised at the responses.

Like Sandra, you might inspire your own child to engage in better self-care. Or, like Teri, you might become more comfortable letting go of some things you used to do. Perhaps, like Karen, you might find new insights into your family relationships or a deeper spiritual connection. And if you keep at it persistently, you might find—like Jasmine—that there is a treatment option that can help.

This is all easier said than done—especially for women experiencing Parkinson’s, who tend to have greater difficulties than men in even receiving an accurate diagnosis when living with Parkinson’s—but, as the members of this panel exemplify, a strong Parkinson’s community helps you live well today and navigate whatever challenges come your way.

