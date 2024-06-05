[PODCAST] The Parkinson’s Podcast Unfiltered: Flipping the Script

This content is made possible by the generous support of viewers and listeners like you. Click here to make a donation.

Do you “have” Parkinson’s or do you “live with” Parkinson’s? Do you “fight” your diagnosis? If so, can you do something “wrong” and “lose the battle”? In this episode of the Parkinson’s Podcast Unfiltered, Heather and Kat discuss the significance of the words we use when talking about our lives.

Click here to subscribe for our podcast and video content on YouTube.

Click here to learn more about the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s.

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE

This podcast is also available on YouTube.

Follow us