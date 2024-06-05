[PODCAST] The Parkinson’s Podcast Unfiltered: Flipping the Script

Parkinson's Podcast Unfiltered Flipping the Script

Do you “have” Parkinson’s or do you “live with” Parkinson’s? Do you “fight” your diagnosis? If so, can you do something “wrong” and “lose the battle”? In this episode of the Parkinson’s Podcast Unfiltered, Heather and Kat discuss the significance of the words we use when talking about our lives.

