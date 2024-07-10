[PODCAST] Breathing and Swallowing with Parkinson’s

Inspiration Living Well The Parkinson's Podcast July 10, 2024
Breathing and Swallowing Podcast Title

In this podcast episode, Speech Language Pathologist Roxann Diez-Gross, PhD, discusses breathing and swallowing, two core processes that are often impacted by Parkinson’s.

Listen in as Dr. Diez-Gross describes the nuances of how humans breath and swallow safely. Don’t be alarmed if you learn that you haven’t been paying attention to what happens when your swallow: many people in the live audience were delighted by learning what they didn’t notice about these two processes they engage in countless times every day.

Note that we recorded this content during one of our live events, and please note there is one reference to an image, which we are unable to reproduce.

Click here to subscribe to our podcast and video content on YouTube.

Click here to learn more about the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s.

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE

This podcast is also available on YouTube.

