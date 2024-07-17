[PODCAST] The Parkinson’s Podcast Unfiltered: Perspectives on Pain

In this episode of the Parkinson’s Podcast Unfiltered, Kat and Heather discuss multiple ways pain and Parkinson’s intersect.

Listen in as Kat and Heather discuss dystonia, off times, the difficulty of determining whether pain is caused by Parkinson’s or not, and more. Your hosts also have some tips and observations about how to manage pain–including some thoughts about complementary therapies, the importance of breathwork, and finding ways to remain level-headed no matter what challenge you may be facing.

