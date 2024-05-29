[PODCAST] The Parkinson’s Podcast: Drumming Beyond Parkinson’s

Inspiration Living Well The Parkinson's Podcast May 29, 2024
Drumming Beyond Parkinson's

In this episode of The Parkinson’s Podcast, we explore David Putterman’s journey from professional drummer to person living with Parkinson’s and back to the stage. Listen below to hear how support from a music therapist helped David reconnect with music, improve his quality of life, and alleviate his Parkinson’s symptoms.

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE

This podcast is also available on YouTube.

This episode of The Parkinson’s Podcast is brought to you by Sage Therapeutics. Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to their mission of pioneering solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines so every person can thrive. Sage developed the only two FDA-approved treatments indicated for postpartum depression and is advancing a robust pipeline to target unmet needs in brain health.

Additional Resources

David’s Mini-Documentary “Fighting Parkinson’s With Drums”

Contact David by Email

Podcast Episode about Music Therapy

