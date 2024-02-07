[Podcast] Music Therapy and Parkinson’s with Hadley Rentz

Music Therapy and Parkinson’s with Hadley Rentz episode summary

In this episode, music therapist Hadley Rentz from Music Worx, Inc., explains the benefits of music therapy for people living with Parkinson’s.

To learn more about Music Worx, Inc. and their AudAbility virtual music therapy class for people living with Parkinson’s, visit MusicWorx.com. You can subscribe to learn more about Music Worx, Inc. here.

