[Podcast] Music Therapy and Parkinson’s with Hadley Rentz

Motor Symptoms The Parkinson's Podcast February 7, 2024
music therapy Parkinson's podcast logo with the words "Music Therapy and Parkinson’s with Hadley Rentz." Hadley rentz is on the right side of the picture, smiling with a grey sleeveless turtleneck and brown curly hair.

Music Therapy and Parkinson’s with Hadley Rentz episode summary

In this episode, music therapist Hadley Rentz from Music Worx, Inc., explains the benefits of music therapy for people living with Parkinson’s.

To learn more about Music Worx, Inc. and their AudAbility virtual music therapy class for people living with Parkinson’s, visit MusicWorx.com. You can subscribe to learn more about Music Worx, Inc. here.

