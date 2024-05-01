[PODCAST] CATCHING UP WITH NEXSTRIDE

Parkinson’s can influence gait in a variety of ways: Your arms may swing less when you walk, your steps may become smaller, and you may experience freezing of gait.

Critically, while levodopa and other standard Parkinson’s medications help some people with their gait issues, not all gait disruptions respond to available medications. In fact, some people find that their gait actually worsens when they are in an ON state.

These issues are part of what inspired Sidney Collin, co-founder of De Oro Devices, to invent NexStride: a device that attaches to a cane, walker, or other assistive device and uses cues to help people improve their gait and mobility. In this episode of The Parkinson’s Podcast, Sia Urroz interviews Sidney to learn more about NexStride and how it can help improve your gait. Use the links below to listen now!

