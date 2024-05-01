[PODCAST] CATCHING UP WITH NEXSTRIDE

Inspiration Living Well The Parkinson's Podcast May 1, 2024
NexStride Podcast Banner

Parkinson’s can influence gait in a variety of ways: Your arms may swing less when you walk, your steps may become smaller, and you may experience freezing of gait.

Critically, while levodopa and other standard Parkinson’s medications help some people with their gait issues, not all gait disruptions respond to available medications. In fact, some people find that their gait actually worsens when they are in an ON state.

These issues are part of what inspired Sidney Collin, co-founder of De Oro Devices, to invent NexStride: a device that attaches to a cane, walker, or other assistive device and uses cues to help people improve their gait and mobility. In this episode of The Parkinson’s Podcast, Sia Urroz interviews Sidney to learn more about NexStride and how it can help improve your gait. Use the links below to listen now!

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE

This podcast is also available on YouTube.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES For FOG

Our FOG Resource Archive

Sarah King, DPT: The 5 S Approach to FOG

Gait Disorders in Parkinson’s: Assessment and Management

Gait Patterns in Parkinson’s with or without Cognitive Impairment

Factors Predicting Future Development of FOG

Parkinson’s Wellness Fund

