[PODCAST] Louisiana Walks

Inspiration Living Well The Parkinson's Podcast May 15, 2024
Louisiana Walks

This content is made possible through the generous support of listeners like you. Click here to make a donation. 

In this episode, join us for an inspiring conversation with Michelle David Lane and Susan Sapir-Fields, the founders of Louisiana Walks (LA Walks) for Parkinson’s. Discover the heartwarming story behind this annual fundraiser benefiting the Davis Phinney Foundation.

To learn more about the Louisiana Walks fundraiser, please visit: https://parkinsonswalk.org

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE

This podcast is also available on YouTube.

Follow us

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Share this post on social:

To receive our electronic newsletter and other updates, sign up now.

Related Posts

Unfiltered Podcast Episode 2: Sex Banner
[PODCAST] THE PARKINSON’S PODCAST UNFILTERED EPISODE 2: SEX
08 May 2024
NexStride Podcast Banner
[PODCAST] CATCHING UP WITH NEXSTRIDE
01 May 2024
Parkinson's Podcast Unfiltered
[PODCAST] THE PARKINSON’S PODCAST UNFILTERED: STIGMA
24 Apr 2024
Wahooligan Tour logo, which is Wahooligan in smaller font above the t and o of a large font "TOUR". The word tour is shown between a blue mountain and an orange mountain. Below the mountains are the Team DPF logo, the Davis Phinney Foundation Logo, and the words "SAVE THE DATE FEB 25-MARCH 2".
Team DPF at the Wahooligan Tour: Four Moments of Victory
15 Feb 2024
poems. Parkinson's podcast logo with Wayne Gilbert. It says, "Nurturing resilience through poetry with Wayne Gilbert." Wayne is wearing a hat and glasses. His picture is black and white.
[Podcast] Nurturing Resilience Through Poetry With Wayne Gilbert
10 Jan 2024
Protein Folds on Blue Green Background
What’s New in Parkinson’s: December 2023 and Year End News Highlights

This month’s “What’s New in Parkinson’s” post includes a special year-end recap of ten important news highlights from 2023. Ten…

28 Dec 2023
bertrand delhom
Moments of Victory®: Amy Bridge Honors Bertrand Delhom with Team DPF
09 Nov 2023
Debbie Sapir Tuck with her mother, Roro, in front of an outdoor background. They are both white women. Debbie is behind her mother in a purple shirt. Roro is wearing a white shirt and clear-frame glasses. Roro has grey hair and Debbie has brown hair.The text says Moments of Victory Debbie walks for Louisiana Walks.
Moments of Victory®: Debbie Sapir Tuck Fundraises for Louisiana Walks For Parkinson’s
28 Sep 2023
10 Year Anniversary of Louisiana Walks for Parkinson's logo
10 Year Anniversary of Louisiana Walks for Parkinson’s
27 Sep 2023
The Parkinson's Podcast logo with the words "Aging in Place with Parkinson's with Carol Chiang" beneath it. On the right side of the picture is a screenshot of Carol Chiang smiling at the camera.
[Podcast] Aging in Place with Parkinson’s
15 Aug 2023
The Parkinson's Podcast logo is above the words "Finding hope and inspiration with the Living with Parkinson's Meetup". On the right side of the photo is a daisy springing up from rocks.
[Podcast] Finding Hope and Inspiration in Parkinson’s
08 Aug 2023
The Parkinson's Podcast logo with the words "Women and Young Onset Parkinson's with Dr. Annelien Oosterbaan" is on the left side of the picture. On the right is a picture of Dr. Annelien Oosterbaan smiling. She has brown hair in a ponytail, white skin, and a white suit jacket on.
[Podcast] Women and Young Onset Parkinson’s
31 Jul 2023
The Parkinson's Podcast logo with the words "Young Onset Parkinson's with Dr. Rodolfo Savica" is on the left side of the picture. The right side of the picture is a picture of Rodolfo Savica. He is in front of a black abstract painting and white wall. He is a balding, white man, wearing a charcoal suit, a blue shirt, and a striped navy tie.
[Podcast] Young Onset Parkinson’s with Dr. Rodolfo Savica
25 Jul 2023
The Parkinson's Podcast logo with the words "Supportive and Whole Person Care for People with Parkinson's with Dr. Benzi Kluger and Kelly Weinschreider" beneath it. A picture of Dr. Benzi Klueger, a salt-and-peppered-bearded white man with a plaid shirt on, and Kelly Weinschreider, a white woman with short brown hair and a striped red shirt, is on the right side.
[Podcast] Palliative Care for People with Parkinson’s
18 Jul 2023
Ellen Norberg and Kevin Kwok participate in Tour de Victory for Parkinson's
Moments of Victory®: The Tour de Victory Inspires Ellen Nordberg to Raise Money for Parkinson’s
13 Jul 2023
Back to top