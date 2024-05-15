[PODCAST] Louisiana Walks

This content is made possible through the generous support of listeners like you. Click here to make a donation.

In this episode, join us for an inspiring conversation with Michelle David Lane and Susan Sapir-Fields, the founders of Louisiana Walks (LA Walks) for Parkinson’s. Discover the heartwarming story behind this annual fundraiser benefiting the Davis Phinney Foundation.

To learn more about the Louisiana Walks fundraiser, please visit: https://parkinsonswalk.org

This podcast is also available on YouTube.

