[PODCAST] Managing Pain in Parkinson’s

Inspiration Living Well The Parkinson's Podcast June 26, 2024
Pain Management

In this episode, Dr. Jori Fleisher emphasizes the realness of pain in Parkinson’s by explaining the causes of pain, how to talk to your doctor about your pain, and both medical and non-medical pain management strategies.

