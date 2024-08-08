[PODCAST] The Parkinson’s Podcast: The Effects of Forced Exercise on Parkinson’s Motor and Non-Motor Symptoms

Click here to subscribe for our podcast and video content on YouTube.
In this episode, Dr. Jay L. Alberts explores the impact of forced exercise on Parkinson's symptoms. This talk was recorded at one of our in-person educational events.
Read more about Dr. Alberts' research on our blog. His past and current research continues to influence the work of many other experts researching the effects of exercise on Parkinson's.
