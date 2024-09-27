[PODCAST] A Day in My Life with Parkinson’s

Inspiration Living Well The Parkinson's Podcast September 27, 2024
Day in Life Podcast

In this episode, Karen Frank, Carol Clupny, Michael Fitts share what a day in their life looks like with Parkinson’s.

Note that this conversation was recorded during one of our online educational events, so there is a bit of background noise on the recording, but we love the stories and perspective and wanted to share it!

 

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE

This podcast is also available on YouTube.

Click here to subscribe for our podcast and video content on YouTube.

Click here to learn more about the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s.

 

