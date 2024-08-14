[PODCAST] The Parkinson’s Podcast Unfiltered: Communication Breakdowns

Inspiration Living Well The Parkinson's Podcast August 14, 2024
Unfiltered Podcast Communication

In this episode of the Parkinson’s Podcast Unfiltered, Heather and Kat discuss what it’s like to communicate in a fast-paced digital world while living with Parkinson’s and all the ways it slows you down.

Listen in as Heather and Kat talk discuss the effects of Deep Brain Stimulation on speech, the difficulties of texting with Parkinson's, and all the misunderstandings in between.

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE

