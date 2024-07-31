[PODCAST] The Parkinson’s Podcast Unfiltered: Flirting, Love, Intimacy

Join Heather and Kat, as they welcome their first guest to The Parkinson's Podcast: Unfiltered!

In this episode, Heather and Kat talk with Jennifer Sullivan about the twists and turns of flirting, love, and intimacy when living with a body that may not always do what you want it to.

There are so many other highlights in this episode, so please take the time to enjoy and listen via the links below!

For more with Jennifer, visit her at https://www.thewigglesproject.com/.

Click here to subscribe for our podcast and video content on YouTube.

Click here to learn more about the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s.

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE

This podcast is also available on YouTube.

Follow us