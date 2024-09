This episode is an interview with Roger Barker, Professor of Clinical Neuroscience and Honorary Consultant in Neurology, at the University of Cambridge and Addenbrooke’s Hospital. Dr. Barker is widely considered one of the leading experts in cell replacement therapies for Parkinson’s.

During the episode, Dr. Barker references some studies investigating cell replacement for Parkinson’s. Here are some links relative to these studies.

2023 Press Release about BlueRock Phase I Trial

2024 Press Release About BlueRock Phase I Trial

ClinicalTrials.gov Page for Aspen Neuroscience Trial

News Article about Aspen Neuroscience Trial

Cure Parkinson’s Update about a UK and European-based STEM-PD Trial