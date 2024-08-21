[PODCAST] The Parkinson’s Podcast: How Storytelling Helps With Parkinson’s–Amy Carlson and The Moth

Inspiration Living Well The Parkinson's Podcast August 21, 2024
Podcast Storytelling

In this episode, we feature Amy Carlson, a Davis Phinney Foundation ambassador, who recently won a storytelling contest hosted by The Moth in Los Angeles. In conversation with our host, Sia Urroz, Amy shares how storytelling has helped her live well with Parkinson’s.

Amy is far from the only person with Parkinson’s who finds creative expression beneficial. For example, another of our ambassadors, Lorraine Wilson, shared her perspective on creativity in a blog post we published in 2021, and Wayne Gilbert shared his perspective on resilience and poetry in a podcast episode we published earlier this year.

There are innumerable other examples, but we hope, for now, that you enjoy hearing Amy’s perspective on her experience. When The Moth publishes the recording of her story, we’ll share it via our social media channels.

 

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE

This podcast is also available on YouTube.

Back to top