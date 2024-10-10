[PODCAST] The Parkinson’s Podcast Unfiltered: Grit and Grace

Parkinson’s comes with a bit of grit—both in the sense of sand in the gears that makes things go less smoothly and in the sense of sand on ice that helps with traction. Parkinson’s can grind your gears when medication wears off unexpectedly, but the Parkinson’s community and the perseverance so many people in it have can help you keep your footing.

In this episode of the Parkinson’s Podcast Unfiltered, Heather and Kat discuss how moving through the rough spots of Parkinson’s with grace—both for others and for oneself, and also from others, even when it comes as a surprise—can help you live well with Parkinson’s.

