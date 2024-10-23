[PODCAST] The Parkinson’s Podcast: Anxiety, Cannabis, Forced Exercise, Sense of Smell–A Q & A Session

In this episode, we present a Q&A session from one of our past live events.

At this event, a Parkinson’s care team–including a movement disorder specialist, physical therapist, and neuropsychologist–answers challenging questions about Parkinson’s.

Our experts discuss a wide range of topics including diet, cannabis use, forced exercise, hallucinations, and changes in sense of smell, while also addressing anxiety, intimacy, drooling, and more.

This panel offers valuable insights into managing Parkinson’s symptoms and improving quality of life.