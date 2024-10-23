[PODCAST] The Parkinson’s Podcast: Anxiety, Cannabis, Forced Exercise, Sense of Smell–A Q & A Session

Inspiration Living Well The Parkinson's Podcast October 23, 2024
anxiety podcast

In this episode, we present a Q&A session from one of our past live events.

At this event, a Parkinson’s care team–including a movement disorder specialist, physical therapist, and neuropsychologist–answers challenging questions about Parkinson’s.

Our experts discuss a wide range of topics including diet, cannabis use, forced exercise, hallucinations, and changes in sense of smell, while also addressing anxiety, intimacy, drooling, and more.

This panel offers valuable insights into managing Parkinson’s symptoms and improving quality of life.

Click here to subscribe for our podcast and video content on YouTube.

 

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE

This podcast is also available on YouTube.

Follow us

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Share this post on social:

To receive our electronic newsletter and other updates, sign up now.

Related Posts

Unfiltered Grit and Grace
[PODCAST] The Parkinson’s Podcast Unfiltered: Grit and Grace
09 Oct 2024
LWPMU September 2024
[Webinar Recording] September 2024 Living With Parkinson’s Meetup
03 Oct 2024
Day in Life Podcast
[PODCAST] A Day in My Life with Parkinson’s
27 Sep 2024
Barker Pod
[PODCAST]Stem Cells, Cell Replacement, and Parkinson’s – A Conversation with Dr. Roger Barker
18 Sep 2024
Podcast Unfiltered Common Questions
[PODCAST] The Parkinson’s Podcast Unfiltered: Five and a Half Common Questions
04 Sep 2024
LWPMU August 2024
[Webinar Recording] August 2024 Living With Parkinson’s Meetup
26 Aug 2024
August 2024 CPMU
Notes from the Care Partner Meetup: August 2024
24 Aug 2024
Podcast Moth Storytelling
[PODCAST] The Parkinson’s Podcast: How Storytelling Helps With Parkinson’s–Amy Carlson and The Moth
21 Aug 2024
Unfiltered Podcast Communication
[PODCAST] The Parkinson’s Podcast Unfiltered: Communication Breakdowns
14 Aug 2024
Forced Exercise
[PODCAST] The Parkinson’s Podcast: The Effects of Forced Exercise on Parkinson’s Motor and Non-Motor Symptoms
08 Aug 2024
Unfiltered Podcast Flirting Love Intimacy
[PODCAST] The Parkinson’s Podcast Unfiltered: Flirting, Love, Intimacy
31 Jul 2024
Sleep Disorder
[PODCAST] The Parkinson’s Podcast: Sleep Disorders In Parkinson’s
24 Jul 2024
Unfiltered Podcast Pain
[PODCAST] The Parkinson’s Podcast Unfiltered: Perspectives on Pain
17 Jul 2024
Breathing and Swallowing Podcast Title
[PODCAST] Breathing and Swallowing with Parkinson’s
10 Jul 2024
Unfiltered Podcast: Relationships
[PODCAST] The Parkinson’s Podcast Unfiltered: Curating Your Relationships
03 Jul 2024
Back to top