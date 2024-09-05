[PODCAST] The Parkinson’s Podcast Unfiltered: Five and a Half Common Questions

In this episode of the Parkinson’s Podcast Unfiltered, Heather and Kat answer some of the questions about Parkinson’s they hear most frequently. Listen in to hear their answers to questions including:

How can I plan for progression?

How can I find people “like me”?

When should I start medication?

…And more!

Click here to subscribe for our podcast and video content on YouTube.

Click here to learn more about the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s.

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE

This podcast is also available on YouTube.

Follow us