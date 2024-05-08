[PODCAST] THE PARKINSON’S PODCAST UNFILTERED EPISODE 2: SEX

Inspiration Living Well The Parkinson's Podcast May 8, 2024
Unfiltered Podcast Episode 2: Sex Banner

Parkinson’s influences sexual health and relationships in myriad ways, and the topic can be uncomfortable to discuss. Join us for this episode of The Parkinson’s Podcast: Unfiltered, wherein co-hosts Heather and Kat dive into some of the ways Parkinson’s influences sexual health, intimacy, and relationships.

As always, no topic is off the table. Sit back and enjoy as your hosts discuss arousal, self-image, dating with Parkinson’s, and much more!  

Want more Parkinson’s Podcast? Visit the Parkinson’s Podcast archive on our website.

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE

The audio-only version of this podcast is also available on YouTube.

REFERENCEs IN THIS EPISODE

Anais Nin

Esther Perel

Polyamory

Sapiosexual

follow us

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Share this post on social:

To receive our electronic newsletter and other updates, sign up now.

Related Posts

NexStride Podcast Banner
[PODCAST] CATCHING UP WITH NEXSTRIDE
01 May 2024
Parkinson's Podcast Unfiltered
[PODCAST] THE PARKINSON’S PODCAST UNFILTERED: STIGMA
24 Apr 2024
poems. Parkinson's podcast logo with Wayne Gilbert. It says, "Nurturing resilience through poetry with Wayne Gilbert." Wayne is wearing a hat and glasses. His picture is black and white.
[Podcast] Nurturing Resilience Through Poetry With Wayne Gilbert
10 Jan 2024
The Parkinson's Podcast logo with the words "Aging in Place with Parkinson's with Carol Chiang" beneath it. On the right side of the picture is a screenshot of Carol Chiang smiling at the camera.
[Podcast] Aging in Place with Parkinson’s
15 Aug 2023
The Parkinson's Podcast logo is above the words "Finding hope and inspiration with the Living with Parkinson's Meetup". On the right side of the photo is a daisy springing up from rocks.
[Podcast] Finding Hope and Inspiration in Parkinson’s
08 Aug 2023
The Parkinson's Podcast logo with the words "Women and Young Onset Parkinson's with Dr. Annelien Oosterbaan" is on the left side of the picture. On the right is a picture of Dr. Annelien Oosterbaan smiling. She has brown hair in a ponytail, white skin, and a white suit jacket on.
[Podcast] Women and Young Onset Parkinson’s
31 Jul 2023
The Parkinson's Podcast logo with the words "Young Onset Parkinson's with Dr. Rodolfo Savica" is on the left side of the picture. The right side of the picture is a picture of Rodolfo Savica. He is in front of a black abstract painting and white wall. He is a balding, white man, wearing a charcoal suit, a blue shirt, and a striped navy tie.
[Podcast] Young Onset Parkinson’s with Dr. Rodolfo Savica
25 Jul 2023
The Parkinson's Podcast logo with the words "Supportive and Whole Person Care for People with Parkinson's with Dr. Benzi Kluger and Kelly Weinschreider" beneath it. A picture of Dr. Benzi Klueger, a salt-and-peppered-bearded white man with a plaid shirt on, and Kelly Weinschreider, a white woman with short brown hair and a striped red shirt, is on the right side.
[Podcast] Palliative Care for People with Parkinson’s
18 Jul 2023
A purple square with the words "The Parkinson's Podcast" that is above a line made of blue, red, orange, and yellow rectangles. Below that line, it says "Mindfulness, Meditation, and Relaxation with Dr. Sarah Mulukutla and Dr. Evelyn Ooi". On the right side, a picture of Dr. Evelyn Ooi is above Dr. Sarah Mulukutla. They are both smiling.
[Podcast] Mindfulness, Meditation, Relaxation, and Parkinson’s
11 Jul 2023
Greg Ritscher looks handsome in front of a white room. He is a middle-aged white man in a button down, plaid shirt.
[Podcast] Work, Giving Back, Deep Brain Stimulation, and Parkinson’s
25 Apr 2023
[Podcast] Addiction, Cannabis, Anxiety and Parkinson’s
18 Apr 2023
[Podcast] Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Parkinson’s
11 Apr 2023
[Podcast] On Being Well with Chronic Illness
04 Apr 2023
[Podcast] Nutrition and Parkinson’s with Jessica Schroeder
28 Mar 2023
[Podcast] Dancing, Movement, Medications, and Living Well with Parkinson’s with Pamela Quinn
21 Mar 2023
Back to top