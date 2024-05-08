[PODCAST] THE PARKINSON’S PODCAST UNFILTERED EPISODE 2: SEX

Parkinson’s influences sexual health and relationships in myriad ways, and the topic can be uncomfortable to discuss. Join us for this episode of The Parkinson’s Podcast: Unfiltered, wherein co-hosts Heather and Kat dive into some of the ways Parkinson’s influences sexual health, intimacy, and relationships.

As always, no topic is off the table. Sit back and enjoy as your hosts discuss arousal, self-image, dating with Parkinson’s, and much more!

REFERENCEs IN THIS EPISODE

Anais Nin

Esther Perel

Polyamory

Sapiosexual

