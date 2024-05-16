[Webinar Recording] Live Well Today: Sex and Intimacy

SHOW NOTES

CANDID CONVERSATION

Early in this webinar, Daniel observes that every person’s health situation is different and that a healthy sex life looks different for each person and each partnership. This is especially true for people living with Parkinson’s, because Parkinson’s can affect your ability to be physically intimate in multiple ways.

For example, you might have difficulty turning over or being in a position you used to be in during sex, you might have disruptive dystonia or dyskinesia, or you might just have more pain than before. Considering these and other impacts of Parkinson’s on physical intimacy, Daniel recommends having candid conversation about what your sex life can look like, given your circumstances.

If candid conversation is not feasible without help, you may benefit from connecting with a certified sex therapist. The American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors, and Therapists website can help you find one. Psychology Today’s therapist finder can also help.

RITUALS OF CONNECTION

Regardless of your individual circumstances, Daniel also recommends establishing rituals of connection to help strengthen your relationship. Rituals of connection can be just about anything: drinking tea together in the morning, a Sunday afternoon drive, or a set time you and your partner simply cuddle.

When thinking about your rituals with your partner, consider what drew you together, what you like about each other, and your mutual interests. Establishing rituals of connection that involve shared interests can help make the ritual remain a regular part of your relationship.

BE FLEXIBLE AND DO WHAT FEELS GOOD

In most relationships there are patterns: Someone tends to take the trash out, someone does the dishes, and someone keeps the social calendar up to date. Most sexual and intimate relationships also have patterns. Perhaps one partner tends to initiate physical intimacy more than the other, or perhaps one partner tends to be more likely to spark important conversations.

When living with Parkinson’s, these patterns may become less stable, so you might need to be more flexible–including who takes the role of the initiator in sexual or intimate connections.

You also may need to adjust expectations around what type of intimate interactions are possible. Taking the pressure off of having intercourse or an orgasm, and instead focusing on doing things that simply feel good with your partner can be helpful in ensuring intimacy feels accessible.

MEDICATION INTERSECTIONS: ATTEND DOCTOR VISITS TOGETHER

Some Parkinson’s medications influence intimacy.

One of the more common ways this happens is that as Parkinson’s progresses, it is likely to become more important to time your sexual interactions—or even physical intimacy like massage or holding hands—around times of peak medication efficacy.

Another common impact of Parkinson’s medication on physical intimacy is that impulse control disorders are a possible side effect of dopamine agonists.

Also, some anti-depressants contribute to a blunted sexual response and impact arousal or ability to orgasm.

Because of the nuances of these effects, you and your partner might consider attending doctor’s visits together. Not only can this help you track all the shared information, it helps ensure you don’t forget to provide information to your care team in response to questions they may ask.

LOSS OR CHALLENGES RELATED TO ATTRACTION

It is not uncommon for one or both partners—even in relationships uninfluenced by Parkinson’s—to experience changes in how sexual attracted they are to their partner. Parkinson’s can contribute to changes in sexual attraction to your partner in multiple ways.

The most important way to respond to this is to start by acknowledging that these changes are no one’s fault. Living with Parkinson’s, you likely know better than most that everything is subject to change, but this doesn’t make navigating changes in attraction any less challenging. If you or your partner are not comfortable navigating this without help, you might benefit from talking with a sex therapist together.

OTHER TIPS AND ADVICE ABOUT INTIMACY AND PARKINSON’S

Maintaining intimacy is an ongoing process–not something you do once and are done. What works for you when you are 20 is likely to be different from what works for you 40, 60, or 80. Find enjoyable ways to navigate the changes with your partner. Make a standing date two or three times each year (or as often as you think appropriate) to discuss intimacy in your relationship.

Viagra has been researched for use by people with Parkinson’s and is generally considered safe. Be sure your movement disorder specialist knows if you start taking it.

Penile implants may also help with erectile dysfunction. Talk with your movement disorder specialist to see if this may be a better option than pharmaceutical intervention.

Try to be curious and open to the idea of toys, lubrication, and other aids like bolsters and strategically placed pillows to help make sexual intimacy safer and more enjoyable.

CONCLUSION: THERE IS NO CAP ON SEXUAL INTIMACY

During this webinar, Lisa says, “There is no age limited on sex and intimacy. People are intimate and sexual throughout their lifespan. There is no age limit and no condition that puts a cap on having desire, wanting closeness, and wanting that connection with your partner.”

Remember: It takes a team to live well with Parkinson’s. You, your partner, your neurologist, and your therapist can work together to help you have rich and meaningful connections throughout your life. With focus, courage, and caring conversation, you can have satisfying and physically intimate relationships while living with Parkinson’s.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

