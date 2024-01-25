[WEBINAR RECORDING] LIVE WELL TODAY: PHYSICAL THERAPY FOR PARKINSON’S

Living Well Videos January 25, 2024
physical therapy webinar with devon fulford, blonde, white, and wearing a red shirt in front of a boulder skyline, and anson rosenfeldt, white, brunette, red top on a white background.

In this video, Dr. Anson Rosenfeldt, a neurologic physical therapist, discusses physical therapy for people with Parkinson’s.

Audio

You can listen to an audio recording of this webinar here. 

NOTES FROM THE WEBINAR 

Dr. Rosenfeldt provided a broad overview of physical therapy for people with Parkinson’s and then answered questions from the audience.  

DIFFERENCES BETWEEN PHYSICAL THERAPY AND OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY 

There is some overlap between the work of physical therapists and occupational therapists, but there are differences, too. 

One way to consider the difference is physical therapists generally focus on big movements like walking, reaching for items on a high shelf or on the ground, or sitting down and standing up from a chair. Occupational therapists typically focus on smaller movements like tying shoes, buttoning clothing, and activities of daily living like cooking, cleaning, eating, and bathing. Occupational therapists may also help you implement strategies for other practical aspects of life like managing finances or arranging transportation. 

WHEN SHOULD YOU SEE A PHYSICAL THERAPIST? 

A physical therapist can help you at any point in your life with Parkinson’s. There are good reasons to see one sooner than later, even if you don’t have an immediate need for therapy. 

Seeing a physical therapist early helps establish a relationship so that when you encounter an issue with which you need help, you will have someone there. Being familiar before an acute need arises can be helpful because it allows your therapist to approach treatment with a baseline understanding of how you were doing before you encountered the issue that caused you to call them.  

For example, suppose you fell and hurt your knee and are having trouble getting up from your chair. In that case, your physical therapist will be better able to help you if they're familiar with your ability prior to the injury. This familiarity helps them set expectations and establish a timeframe for your therapy and road to recovery. 

PHYSICAL THERAPISTS CHALLENGE YOU (IN A GOOD WAY!) 

Another reason to see a physical therapist early is that they can help you compensate for the changes Parkinson’s causes to your brain’s ability to control your movement 

The part of the brain called the basal ganglia typically initiates and sustains movement, but the basal ganglia are affected by Parkinson’s and stop optimally functioning. Physical therapists have techniques and expertise to engage other parts of the brain, which improves movement despite the effects of Parkinson’s. 

SHOULD YOU SEE A NEUROLOGIC PHYSICAL THERAPIST? 

Physical therapists are general practitioners, and any physical therapist has the potential to be a great help to you despite their familiarity with Parkinson’s. Some physical therapists—like Dr. Rosenfeldt—undergo special training in neurologic physical therapy. Such therapists are familiar with Parkinson’s and the specific strategies to help with Parkinson's unique experiences.  

You may not have a neurologic physical therapist in your area, but any physical therapist can be a great addition to your care team. Keep in mind that, as with other members of your care team, you may benefit as much from building a relationship with a provider with whom you enjoy working as you would from prioritizing a relationship with a provider who holds specialized credentials.  

To find a physical therapist, use this search tool or talk with your care team for a referral. Note that the search tool includes an option to search providers by specialty.  

RESOURCES AND INFORMATION TO SHARE WITH YOUR PHYSICAL THERAPIST 

If you are working with a physical therapist who is not a neurologic specialist, consider asking if they are familiar with the APTA guidelines for physical therapy for Parkinson’s. There are also European guidelines. 

Regardless of whether your therapist is a Parkinson’s specialist, there is information you should share with them: 

  • Your goals: Do you want to be more comfortable navigating the bumpy terrain in the park? Do you want to improve your stability when standing from a chair or getting out of the car? 
  • What motivates you: Some people thrive on having benchmarks or goals toward which they are striving. Others thrive when they are given positive feedback. Still others are motivated by being encouraged to push harder when working out. Be forthright about whether the feedback you receive from your therapist is helping you. Telling them what motivates you helps them help you. 
  • Your schedule and how much time you can commit to exercise. 

Physical therapy might not be for everyone, but knowing how it can be helpful to you allows you to make the most informed choices about your Parkinson's care.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES 

American Physical Therapy Association: Find a PT Tool 

Three Ideas for Parkinson’s Physical Therapy 

Complementary Therapies for Parkinson’s 

Identifying Physical Therapists for Parkinson’s 

John’s Hopkins Overview of PT for Parkinson’s 

Every Victory Counts Manual and manual for Care PartnersWANT MORE PRACTICAL ARTICLES LIKE THIS?

You can learn much more about living well with Parkinson’s today through our Every Victory Counts® suite of resources. Each manual is packed with up-to-date information about everything Parkinson’s. Click the link below to reserve your manual(s).

Reserve Your Manual(s) Now

Thank you to our 2024 Gold Partner, AbbVie, and our Silver Partner, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, for their ongoing support of these must-have manuals. Additionally, we’d like to thank Barbara and Dale Ankenman, Abby and Ken Dawkins, Bonnie Gibbons, Irwin Narter, Lorraine and J Wilson, and Gail Gitin in loving memory of Gene Gitin for their generous donations that allow us to make these resources available and accessible to all. 

Share this post on social:

To receive our electronic newsletter and other updates, sign up now.

Related Posts

help A woman walking through a field towards snow-covered mountains. It is sunny, and she is bundled up.
NOTES FROM THE CARE PARTNER MEETUP: JANUARY 2024
18 Jan 2024
Sparx3 Logo on a blue background. The logo is the words "SPARX 3: Study in Parkinson's Disease of Exercise Phase 3 Clinical Trial." The word SPARX 3 is stylized as SP RX in kelly green Times New Roman font, the 3 in handwritten black font, and the A represented by a walking woman. Behind the logo is a line of grey people (graphic) walking. They all have different body shapes and genders.
The SPARX3 Trial: Exploring Whether Exercise Alters Parkinson’s Progression 
11 Jan 2024
Protein Folds on Blue Green Background
What’s New in Parkinson’s: December 2023 and Year End News Highlights

This month’s “What’s New in Parkinson’s” post includes a special year-end recap of ten important news highlights from 2023. Ten…

28 Dec 2023
A depiction of a journal, with "Write something every day" on it.
Notes from the Care Partner Meetup: December 2023 

Artwork by Connie Carpenter Phinney Notes From this Month’s Meetup Written by Connie Carpenter Phinney  Preliminaries  On December 5, we had…

21 Dec 2023
The Parkinson's podcast logo with the words "People with Parkinson's Share their Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Stories". On the right is a grid of six headshots. Two white women at the top, two white men in the middle, and one asian man and a white woman at the bottom. They are all middle aged.
People with Parkinson’s Share Their Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Stories
13 Dec 2023
[Webinar Recording] 2023 Living with Parkinson’s Meetup: Q&A
08 Dec 2023
fear Parkinson's podcast logo with the words "fear and shame, part 2 with the living with Parkinson's meetup". There is a white person on the right side in black and white covering their face with their hands.
[Podcast] Fear and Shame Part 2

HAVE YOUR GIFT MATCHED THROUGH THE END OF THE YEAR! Our End of Year Giving Campaign is underway, and we need…

29 Nov 2023
Parkinson's podcast logo with the words "fear and shame, part 1 with the living with Parkinson's meetup". There is a picture of a woman on the side, a white woman wearing jean capris and holding her knees. She is on the floor in a grey-walled room. She has long brown hair.
[Podcast] Fear and Shame Part 1

HAVE YOUR GIFT MATCHED THROUGH THE END OF THE YEAR! Our End of Year Giving Campaign is underway, and we need…

22 Nov 2023
The Parkinson's podcast logo with the words "Managing Depression and Anxiety in Parkinson's with Dr. Gregory Pontone." Gregory Pontone's headshot is on the right side of the picture. He is a white man who is balding. He has short black hair. He is wearing a white shirt under a white lab coat with an orange tie.
[Podcast] Managing Depression and Anxiety in Parkinson’s

HAVE YOUR GIFT MATCHED THROUGH THE END OF THE YEAR! Our End of Year Giving Campaign is underway, and we need…

15 Nov 2023
bertrand delhom
Moments of Victory®: Amy Bridge Honors Bertrand Delhom with Team DPF
09 Nov 2023
The Parkinson's Podcast logo with the words "A conversation with Brian Grant and Davis Phinney featuring Soania Mathur". On the right side of the picture is a grid with Soania Mathur, a southeast asian woman with black hair and a black shirt, Brian Grant, a black man with chest length locks and a blue shirt, and Davis Phinney, a white man with a white shirt on.
[Podcast] A Conversation with Brian Grant and Davis Phinney
08 Nov 2023
Cultural Contexts
[Podcast] Living with Parkinson’s from Cultural Contexts
01 Nov 2023
dopamine nation
[Podcast] Dopamine Nation with Anna Lembke
25 Oct 2023
living alone with parkinson's a man smiling with the best mustached you've ever seen
[Podcast] Living Alone with Parkinson’s
18 Oct 2023
psp a man standing by a window. He is old and asian.
What is PSP? 

Multiple conditions look like Parkinson’s. Some of these conditions are referred to as atypical parkinsonisms or Parkinson’s-plus syndromes. Progressive supranuclear…

12 Oct 2023
Back to top