What’s New in Parkinson’s: March 2024

March’s news highlights include a study that found slower progression for those who participate in research studies, more evidence of accuracy of alpha-synuclein skin biopsies, information about coffee, and the launch of an exciting new study focusing on the experience of women living with Parkinson’s.

Read on for the rest of March’s news!

SCIENCE AND RESEARCH News

Parkinson’s Pathology and Pathogenesis

In npj, Beaulieu-Jones et al. report that Parkinson’s progression for over 37,000 people participating in two studies, the Harvard Biomarkers Study and the Fox Insights trial, tended to be slower than Parkinson’s progression for over 170,000 people who weren’t participating in those studies. The researchers note that the reasons for the difference is unclear, but they suggest multiple ways in which selection-bias may be a factor. People in the two studies tended to be younger at age of diagnosis and to have started taking medication earlier.

JAMA Neurology features more evidence of alpha-synuclein skin biopsy tests accuracy in identifying people living with Parkinson’s. The full report from Gibbons et al. is behind a pay-wall, but there are also news articles about this research.

Nature Communications features a report from Akhmadi et al. about investigations into the functions of the DJ-1 gene. DJ-1 is among the genes associated with young-onset Parkinson’s and familial/inherited Parkinson’s.

In a study involving worms, both depleting b12 and increasing levels of the fatty acid propionate protected neurons from alpha-synuclein induced injuries. The study highlights interesting findings related to functions of b12 and propionate related to cellular activities involved in Parkinson’s. The study also reports that propionate can bind to G protein receptors, which are also associated with an ongoing trial of CVN-424.

Parkinson’s Treatments

While not focused only on Parkinson’s, Xiao et al. write about possible mechanisms and therapeutical potential of nutrition interventions in a variety of diseases.

Vaxxinity has had early success in a phase 1 trial of UB-312. The new treatment showed evidence of successful binding to aggregates of abnormal alpha-synuclein but “almost no binding to normal, monomeric alpha-synuclein.”

Curasen has had success in a phase 2a trial for a new treatment aimed at improving cognitive function for people with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. The trial was small, and more research is needed, but improvements were seen in memory, attention, executive function, and impulse control.

Terada et al. report that in a small study of 16 people with Parkinson’s, neuroinflammation continued after initiation of Parkinson’s medication, but that participants who took zonisamide along with other Parkinson’s medications may have experienced some neuroinflammation protection. The authors also report that zonisamide may also help improve attention.

Researchers Laat et al. report on their findings related to benefits of intense exercise that may be detectable in imaging studies.

Other News

A report from Kruse et al. in Movement Disorders describes care resource utilization rates and difficulties related to treating advanced Parkinson’s in five European countries.

Johnston et al. discuss progress using AI to identify candidates for drug-repurposing that might help treat dyskinesia.

New research provides more insight into associations between coffee consumption and lower risk of being diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Zhao et al. found that this association is related to caffeine and its metabolites, paraxanthine and theophylline. The authors note that this research pertains to prodromal phases of Parkinson’s and that they did not evaluate effects of coffee and caffeine consumption after diagnosis. Moreover, they note that due to possible side-effects, questions remain about whether caffeine supplementation is advisable for those at higher risk of developing Parkinson’s.

In npj, Chang et al. describe AccessPD, a new registry aiming to accelerate Parkinson’s research.

LIVING WELL STORIES

SURVEYS, CLINICAL TRIALS, AND VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

For more of what’s new in Parkinson’s news, check out our full series here.