What’s New in Parkinson’s: February 2024

February’s news highlights include two papers about nutritional interventions for Parkinson’s, a report from a gold nanotechnology trial, and research highlighting DBS’s ability to decrease pain.

Read on for all of February’s news!

SCIENCE AND RESEARCH News

Parkinson’s Pathology and Pathogenesis

Ray Dorsey, MD, and Bastiaan Bloem, MD, found that Parkinson’s is predominantly an environmental disease and describe how three environmental toxins are likely among the main causes of Parkinson’s.

Holmes et al. reported on their use of imaging studies to examine the correlation between synapse density in parts of the brain and motor symptoms of Parkinson’s. This may help assess future clinical trials for disease modifying therapies.

DBS-Related

In Movement Disorders, Mylius et al. reported that DBS improves pain through effects in both the brain and the spine. Previously, researchers had only found evidence that DBS influenced pain through cortical effects.

Hollunder et al. examined over 500 DBS lead placements and evaluated the influence of lead placement on therapeutic effect of DBS treatment.

Fung et al. shared early experiences from the first year-and-a-half of remote programming of DBS in Canada.

Other Parkinson’s Treatments

Other News

Senegal Alfred Mabry’s research passion is Parkinson’s, and he recently won the fourth annual Rising Black Scientist Award. Mabry is a PhD student at Cornell University and draws inspiration from members of his community in the Bronx, NY.

Cure Parkinson’s hosted a webinar about the gut-brain axis and Parkinson’s.

Dr. Michael Okun delivered a lecture in which he discussed topics from the book Ending Parkinson’s Disease.

LIVING WELL STORIES

SURVEYS, CLINICAL TRIALS, AND VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

For more of what’s new in Parkinson’s news, check out our full series here.