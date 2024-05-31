What’s New in Parkinson’s: May 2024

May was filled with Parkinson’s news, but most exciting for many people in the Parkinson’s community was that the United States Congress passed the National Plan to End Parkinson’s Act: the first-ever federal legislation dedicated to ending Parkinson’s.

The goal of this legislation is to “unite the federal government in a mission to cure and prevent Parkinson’s, alleviate financial and health burdens on American families, and reduce government spending over time.” Specifically, the legislation will create an advisory council that supports research, care, and services for the Parkinson’s community. The council will consist of members of federal agencies as well as people with Parkinson’s, care partners, clinicians, researchers, and other advocates.

Read on for more Parkinson’s research, therapies, and living well stories from May 2024.

SCIENCE AND RESEARCH NEWS

PARKINSON’S PATHOLOGY AND PATHOGENESIS

PARKINSON’S TREATMENTS

OTHER NEWS

In an effort to improve quality of life, through their new ParkProReakt project, researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Information Technology (FIT) aim to develop a digital platform and app that, combined with wearables, can track the course of a person’s Parkinson’s.

A study published in Heliyon found that deficits in emotional processing are likely the reason some people with Parkinson’s have difficulty recognizing emotions on human faces.

Researchers in China found an association between clinically significant anxiety and slower gait in people with Parkinson’s. The study, published in the Journal of NeuroEngineering and Rehabilitation, suggests that treating anxiety in people with Parkinson’s may help improve their walking abilities at the same time.

Emory University shared a tribute to Mahlon DeLong, MD, Professor Emeritus and former chair of the Department of Neurology in the Emory University School of Medicine, whose career was dedicated to Parkinson’s research and whose work helped pave the way to new treatments, including DBS.

LIVING WELL STORIES

Todd Vogt, who was diagnosed with young onset Parkinson’s at age 43, will represent Team USA in mixed doubles rowing at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

A recent symposium in Nigeria that focused on Parkinson’s care and awareness emphasized the importance of community, dialogue, and holistic treatments.

Riding a specialty tricycle borrowed from our own Davis Phinney, Bill Bucklew is cycling across the United States to raise awareness of Parkinson’s.

Likewise, four friends living with Parkinson’s recently completed a bike ride across Arizona to support Parkinson’s awareness. “I could just sit down on a couch at home and just think about things, or I can get out there and try something,” one of the riders said.

Davis Phinney Foundation Board of Directors member Soania Mathur, MD, shared stories about her Parkinson’s experiences as a guest on the CBC’s White Coat, Black Art.

SURVEYS, CLINICAL TRIALS, AND VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

SURVEYS, CLINICAL TRIALS, AND VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

For more of what’s new in Parkinson’s news, check out our full series here.