Much of January's Parkinson's news is big-picture oriented. One team of researchers published an article arguing that tau may influence in Parkinson's as significantly as alpha synuclein does. Another team published an overview of Parkinson's epidemiology, and still another team published a new overview of Parkinson's treatments. A large team representing the Movement Disorder Society offered a statement about biological definition, staging, and classification of Parkinson's, and another team of researchers proposed a new way to determine stages of Parkinson's.

Read on for links to these articles and the rest of January's Parkinson's news!

SCIENCE AND RESEARCH News

Parkinson's Pathology and Pathogenesis

DBS-Related

An article about essential tremor in Neurotherapeutics features Neudorfer et al.'s discussion of the role of the thalmus in movement disorders.

Also in Neurotherapeutics, Martinez-Nunez et al. describe the current state and future of neuromodulation therapies for Parkinson's.

Jost et al. for JAMA Neurology report that DBS of the subthalamic nucleus can stabilize a person's quality of life and has positive influence on mobility and motor complications over five years in people with advanced Parkinson's.

Anjum et al. for npj report that EEG measurements can be correlated with cognitive impairment.

Other Parkinson's Treatments

The Lancet features an overview of Parkinson's treatments. Note that a free account is required to view this article.

Dopamine therapy, especially dopamine agonists, are associated with impulse control disorders. A new consensus statement describes best practices for managing impulse control disorders.

A phase I trial of a gene therapy treatment met its primary endpoint. AskBio, the trial's sponsor, reports the treatment was well tolerated by the 12 trial participants. Planning for a phase II trial is underway.

Björklund and Barker, prominent experts in cell replacement for Parkinson's, argue that cell therapy to replace cholinergic neurons may help combat cognitive impairment in people living with Parkinson's dementia.

Other News

LIVING WELL STORIES

Foundation co-founder Davis Phinney and board member Kevin Kwok are featured on a recent episode of the No Barriers podcast.

Rock Steady Boxing is a boon for Moxie and others living with Parkinson's in San Diego.

A few years after her husband Keith was diagnosed with Parkinson's, Linda Hall founded Parkinson's Fitness, an organization providing free fitness and health based resources to the Parkinson's community in Boston. Linda was recently honored by the New England Patriots for being a change maker in her community.

Parkinson's can't stop William Daggett: an award winning artist who crafts sculptures out of wood and metal.

On his blog, Tom Liodice shares how his experience as a soccer fan helped ease some of his Parkinson's symptoms and enriched his life.

SURVEYS, CLINICAL TRIALS, AND VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

