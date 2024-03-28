Moments of Victory®–Jaime Robledo Dances, Practices Martial Arts, and Shares His Stories to Live Well with Parkinson’s

Moments of Victory® March 28, 2024
Jaime doing Karate

Jaime Robledo is one of our first Hispanic ambassadors. We previously published his Moments of Victory® story on our Spanish-language blog, and wanted to share a translation of it here on our English-language site, too.

If you read Spanish, you might also enjoy reading the Spanish-language version of this content.

JAIME ROBLEDO’S STORY 

WHAT HAS YOUR LIFE BEEN LIKE SINCE YOUR DIAGNOSIS? Jaime with his family, his wife, his son, and his daughter.

When I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, the doctor said, “Don’t worry–you won’t die due to Parkinson’s, but it doesn’t have a cure.” This didn’t tell me anything, and at first, I shared my diagnosis only with my closest family and friends. I waited five years to share the news outside of this group because I was afraid for what would happen in my future. In this time, my family and friends’ love helped me manage with the diagnosis.  

I lost my job after 16 years of working for a multinational company and having a good deal of success. After this I applied for other jobs, but the illness made it difficult for me to be competitive for them. Since no one gave me work because of my diagnosis, I started two businesses, but both failed, which left me bankrupt.  

The stress of these things, together with the pandemic, triggered a worsening of my Parkinson’s: I slept only two hours a day, and although I maintained my medication, it only worked for around five total hours each day; the rest of the day was spent in an OFF state. The neurologist who saw me at that time only increased my doses, but this was not very helpful. I was already hitting rock bottom, and the situation was affecting my family. 

WHAT DO YOU DO NOW TO LIVE WELL EVERY DAY?Jaime dancing with a woman on a brown stage

How did I get out of this situation? First, I found some supplements that helped reset my biological system. Once restored a little, I resumed physiotherapy sessions at the Valle del Lili Foundation, I changed my attitude, and came to understand that living well with Parkinson’s is possible with love, patience, perseverance, and exercise.  

I began the practice of Qigong–a martial discipline based on the harmonization of the body and spirit–and through this I have managed to reestablish functions I had lost, including my sense of smell, balance, and some fine motor functions. This practice has also helped me focus my priorities and feel that, if I firmly put my mind to it, I will heal. I am a certified Qigong teacher, and I lead virtual classes for people with Parkinson’s, older adults, and anyone who needs to heal their body and spirit. 

Now, I’m writing a book about my experiences in short stories. I am in the process of revising twelve written stories. I have two stories published in anthologies: Vestiges of Memory and Reminiscences of your Skin. My wife and I also have a business making natural and artisanal jams. Another way my wife and I have grown closer is by dancing tango. And I am a Hispanic Ambassador with the Davis Phinney Foundation! 

I live every day with passion. I push myself to the limit and give my all in everything I do. I do my Qigong routines, attending classes four times a week. My wife and I dance tango from Monday to Friday and sometimes on weekends. I go to my appointments, and I give my advice and perspective to other people with health challenges.  

I also continue to review stories I have written. I work in a business with my wife, I cook and clean for lunch and dinner, and we generally divide the household chores. I’m always active and my wife says it seems like I am never tired. I tell her, “I have to take advantage of good moments, because the OFF time will come.”   

I am always doing something, maybe reading a book, playing Sudoku, or even just watching videos. Sometimes I get together with friends to play pool or chess. I am also starting to practice Kung Fu and taking Italian classes. 

WHAT DO YOU WISH YOU WOULD HAVE BEEN TOLD WHEN YOU WERE DIAGNOSED WITH PARKINSON’S?  

Not what my neurologist said.  

What they should have told me was something like: “This disease is very difficult, but it can be overcome if you take care and receive treatment. Don’t face it alone. Communicate your diagnosis to those around you, explaining what it feels like so that they understand the condition more and can understand you more. Everyone can be a teacher and a student.” 

I would have liked someone to tell me that the first thing I should do is look for what makes me feel good, makes me fall in love, and makes me proud. And if I do this every day, it will give me a lot of peace and lead me on the path to being well. 

WHAT MESSAGES DO YOU WANT TO SHARE ABOUT LIVING WELL WITH PARKINSON’S 

  • Happiness is achieved at every step, not at the end of the road. 
  • Symptoms may come at any time, but they also go away. 
  • Love is the force capable of transforming anything. The love of my wife, my children, as well as that of my therapists, doctors, and friends make my life calmer. 
  • Sharing your story can help others and yourself. When I share my story with other patients, I not only try to help them understand that they can be better if they just decide to try. This also helps me understand what I have done has helped me to be better. 
  • Passion can make your body react and change. What I do, I do with passion. 
  • It is possible to recover somewhat from Parkinson’s, even after 17 years: I have recovered my sense of smell, fine motor movements, and balance. 
  • It is also possible to never tire of dreaming of a better future for those of us who live with Parkinson’s–even when there are difficult days. 

SHARE YOUR VICTORY 

We love to spotlight people from our Parkinson’s community who embody living well today! Like Jaime, your story could be featured so that others can learn from your experiences and victories. Use the link below to share your story with Davis Phinney Foundation staff members for review and consideration.  

Submit Your Victory 

Share this post on social:

To receive our electronic newsletter and other updates, sign up now.

Related Posts

Davis Phinney Foundation Honored with Genentech Charitable Giving Grant
16 Feb 2024
physical therapy webinar with devon fulford, blonde, white, and wearing a red shirt in front of a boulder skyline, and anson rosenfeldt, white, brunette, red top on a white background.
[Webinar Recording] Live Well Today: Physical Therapy for Parkinson’s
25 Jan 2024
a hispanic family
How the Davis Phinney Foundation is Supporting the Hispanic Parkinson’s Community 

At the closing of Hispanic Heritage Month, we want to share the progress the Davis Phinney Foundation has made to…

15 Oct 2023
Parkinson's Care Partner training logo. A blue bird on a yellow background says, "YOU CAN DO THIS." The bird is on a black line.
Join Us for a Parkinson’s Care Partner Training

Parkinson’s care partners are the secret to many thriving Parkinson’s care teams. Unfortunately, care partners are also often unsung heroes…

05 Sep 2023
The Parkinson's Podcast logo with the words "Relationships and Parkinson's with the Living with Parkinson's Meetup" beneath. To the right, clockwise from the top left, are a smiling Kevin Kowk, Doug Reid, Brian Reedy, Kat Hill, Robynn Moraites, and Amber Hesford.
[Podcast] Relationships and Parkinson’s
29 Aug 2023
vulnerability Photo of Panelists
[WEBINAR RECORDING] LIVING WITH PARKINSON’S MEETUP AUGUST 2023: Vulnerability
23 Aug 2023
The Parkinson's Podcast logo with the words "Relationships and Parkinson's with the Living with Parkinson's Meetup" beneath. To the right, clockwise from the top left, are a smiling Kevin Kowk, Doug Reid, Sree Sripathy, Chris Krueger, Heather Kennedy, and Brian Reedy.
[Podcast] Relationships and Parkinson’s
22 Aug 2023
Relationships the living with parkinson's council
[WEBINAR RECORDING] LIVING WITH PARKINSON’S MEETUP July 2023: Relationships
26 Jul 2023
Jaime Robledo tango dances on a wooden stage. He and his partner are wearing all black. He has Parkinson's.
Momentos Victoriosos™ – Jaime Robledo: “Rodéate de gente que viva el proceso, cada uno de ellos es tu maestro y discípulo”
25 Jul 2023
[WEBINAR RECORDING] LIVING WITH PARKINSON’S MEETUP JUNE 2023: SHAME
21 Jun 2023
[Webinar Recording] Palliative Care and Parkinson’s with Dr. Kluger
14 Jun 2023
Living Well With Parkinson’s in Remote or Rural Locations

If you live in a remote or rural area, it’s no surprise to you that it can be difficult to…

05 Jun 2023
A confused Black man is holding a phone to his right ear. He is staring out a clear window, though we can see a small reflection of what looks like plants outside. He is wearing a grey sweater with a white button-down underneath. His hair is greying, curly, and short.
Do You (Really) Need a Movement Disorders Specialist for Parkinson’s Care?

For many people, a movement disorders specialist (MDS) is a critical part of their care team. An MDS is a…

03 Jun 2023
Grey, Curly haired woman is holding a clapper in front of her face, only showing her red glasses. She is wearing a leather jacket, has red nail polish, and a large, silver ring on her right hand.
Parkinson’s in Film and TV

On May 12, Apple TV+ released Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. The film weaves together multiple aspects of Fox’s…

01 Jun 2023
fear living with parkinson's council
[Webinar Recording] Living with Parkinson’s Meetup May 2023: Fear
24 May 2023
Back to top