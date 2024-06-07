The Davis Phinney Foundation Presents Healthy Brains / Healthy Communities in Flint, MI as part of The Victory Summit® series

Press Release June 7, 2024
VS-Flint-image

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

Gayle Gahagan
Marketing Manager
ggahagan@dpf.org
303-901-8289

The Davis Phinney Foundation Presents Healthy Brains / Healthy Communities in Flint, MI as part of The Victory Summit® series

Flint, MI – [June 2024] –  

The Victory Summit® Healthy Brains / Healthy Communities event in Flint, MI is a free event focused on engaging community members in learning about brain health, the basics of Parkinson’s, and what resources and experts exist in their community to help them live well. The event features local experts in neurology, physical therapy, behavioral health, and more and will focus on resources for the whole family, including care partners.

The Victory Summit® Healthy Brains / Healthy Communities – Flint, is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26, 2024, from 9 am to 1 pm at the University of Michigan-Flint Riverfront Conference Center. A complimentary lunch will be served for all attendees. The event is FREE but registration is required. Visit dpf.org/vs-flint for more information.

To create this event, the Davis Phinney Foundation has partnered with the Michigan Parkinson Foundation, North Flint Neighborhood Action Council, Hamilton Community Health Network, and U of M Flint Physical Therapy. 

“This Summit is a wonderful collaboration with each of the five organizational partners focused on one thing: empowering the Flint Parkinson’s community,” says Michigan Parkinson Foundation CEO, Kristin Rossi. “We want everyone who attends this conference to get the tools and resources they need to live well with Parkinson’s.”

Special thanks to our event sponsors: Supernus, Amneal, ACADIA, and AbbVie Grants. 

 

# # # 

 

The Davis Phinney Foundation was founded by Olympic cyclist Davis Phinney in 2004 to help people with Parkinson’s live well today. The Foundation’s focus is to provide programs, early-stage research, and resources to help people living with Parkinson’s improve their quality of life. Parkinson’s is the number two neurodegenerative disease – second to Alzheimer’s and affects more than one million people in the United States. The Foundation’s work annually impacts hundreds of thousands of individuals and families. 
Share this post on social:

To receive our electronic newsletter and other updates, sign up now.

Related Posts

The Davis Phinney Foundation Presents The Victory Summit® event – New Orleans to energize and connect the Louisiana Parkinson’s community—REGISTER NOW!
14 May 2024
Davis Phinney Foundation and Medical Fitness Association Announce Partnership to Champion Parkinson’s Wellness During Medical Fitness Week 2024
19 Apr 2024
Davis Phinney Foundation Announces Supernus Pharmaceuticals as Premier Sponsor for The Victory Summit® Events 2024
29 Mar 2024
Davis Phinney Foundation Honored with Genentech Charitable Giving Grant
16 Feb 2024
The Davis Phinney Foundation Partners with Wahoo Fitness on The Wahooligan Tour
23 Jan 2024
Pedaling for Parkinson’s™: Now powered by the Davis Phinney Foundation
11 Jan 2024
free a person holding a light bulb in front of a laptop with the number 2024 written in front of the blurry background. The 0 is the light bulb. There are lines and dots that are glowing gold throughout the picture. The lightbulb has a brain in it.
Free Resources for Living Well with Parkinson’s in 2024

The challenges of Parkinson’s change year to year, day to day, and even hour to hour. One thing about Parkinson’s…

04 Jan 2024
Sleepiness. The Parkinson's Podcast logo with the words "Sleep, Light, and Neurodegeneration". There is a picture of a white woman on a white bed with a pink sleep mask.
[Podcast] Sleep, Light, and Neurodegeneration with Dr. Videnovic
20 Dec 2023
10 Year Anniversary of Louisiana Walks for Parkinson's logo
10 Year Anniversary of Louisiana Walks for Parkinson’s
27 Sep 2023
Helen Browne is in a white sweatshirt and green turtleneck. She is in front of a blue background with yellow lines that form a rectangle. The text says "Helen Browne Strengthens the Parkinson's Community through the Leadership Circle".
Helen Browne Strengthens the Parkinson’s Community through the Leadership Circle

Helen Browne–a member of the Davis Phinney Foundation Leadership Circle–has been a part of the Parkinson’s community in Boulder, CO,…

14 Sep 2023
A small bird with a large beak saying, "You can do this."
New Care Partner Program Launches at Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s
07 Sep 2023
Peter Bergen has joined the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s as the Vice President of Operations
05 Sep 2023
Ben Serotta, Serotta Cycling, and Davis Phinney Foundation Partner for Special Fundraiser
31 Aug 2023
Devon Fulford in a black and white headshot. She has blonde hair, white skin, and is outdoors in winter, as shown by her dickie and winter coat. Her coat has three pins on each breast pocket. There is a snowmobile behind her.
Devon Fulford has joined the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s as director of education
26 Jul 2023
Longstanding Colorado Cycling Event, Copper Triangle, Maintains Tradition of Benefiting the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s
25 Jul 2023
Back to top