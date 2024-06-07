FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Davis Phinney Foundation Presents Healthy Brains / Healthy Communities in Flint, MI as part of The Victory Summit® series

The Victory Summit® Healthy Brains / Healthy Communities event in Flint, MI is a free event focused on engaging community members in learning about brain health, the basics of Parkinson’s, and what resources and experts exist in their community to help them live well. The event features local experts in neurology, physical therapy, behavioral health, and more and will focus on resources for the whole family, including care partners.

The Victory Summit® Healthy Brains / Healthy Communities – Flint, is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26, 2024, from 9 am to 1 pm at the University of Michigan-Flint Riverfront Conference Center. A complimentary lunch will be served for all attendees. The event is FREE but registration is required. Visit dpf.org/vs-flint for more information.

To create this event, the Davis Phinney Foundation has partnered with the Michigan Parkinson Foundation, North Flint Neighborhood Action Council, Hamilton Community Health Network, and U of M Flint Physical Therapy.

“This Summit is a wonderful collaboration with each of the five organizational partners focused on one thing: empowering the Flint Parkinson’s community,” says Michigan Parkinson Foundation CEO, Kristin Rossi. “We want everyone who attends this conference to get the tools and resources they need to live well with Parkinson’s.”

Special thanks to our event sponsors: Supernus, Amneal, ACADIA, and AbbVie Grants.

