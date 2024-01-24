FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 23, 2024

Rebecca Reifel, Davis Phinney Foundation

The Davis Phinney Foundation Partners with Wahoo Fitness on The Wahooligan Tour

The Wahooligan Tour: Two Virtual Routes, One Cause

LOUISVILLE, CO - The Davis Phinney Foundation and Wahoo Fitness are partnering for the legendary annual indoor cycling event, The Wahooligan Tour. Registration is open and the event will take place from Sunday, February 25 through Saturday, March 2, 2024.

The Wahooligan Tour is a seven-day virtual cycling challenge showcasing the amazing and diverse workouts across the Wahoo X program with structured indoor cycling comprising the tour. This challenge takes participants to new places, testing their mental fortitude and physical limits—and all to benefit the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s. This year is extra special for the Foundation as it is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Wahoo Fitness and The Wahooligan Tour as we honor the Foundation’s 20th year,” said Davis Phinney, Olympic medal-winning cyclist and the Foundation’s co-founder. “The funding raised from this event and the thousands of riders who’ve joined us over the past 11 years have helped millions in our global community to navigate their Parkinson’s and live a better life. I look forward to pushing the pedals with everyone during the Tour this year.”

The event takes place with daily stages on the new and expanded Wahoo X platform: the complete training solution for cyclists with unlimited access to indoor and outdoor workouts, designed by world-class coaches. This year, the Wahooligan Tour will feature two unique routes welcoming participants of all abilities to support a great cause and vie for honor, glory, and great prizes:

Wahooligan Route: This is the signature route showcasing the best of Wahoo’s personalized 4DP workouts in SYSTM. No matter your level, this route will be challenging but rewarding.

Sufferlandrian Route: This route honors the Tour’s Sufferfest history dating back to 2013. Specifically designed for seasoned riders of the Tour to test your mental and physical limits, this route supports a great cause.

This worldwide virtual event raised over $1.9M in the past 11 years for education and quality of life research to help people living with Parkinson’s live well today. All proceeds benefit the education, community, and research programs of the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s.

Participants fundraise as part of the Tour and earn entries into a prize pool that includes sought-after items from Wahoo, Team DPF, Sur Phytoperformance, Oakley, Rapha, Veloccio, Primal Wear and more. Thanks to Sur PhytoPerformance—makers of AltRed—all donations made before the start of the tour will be matched up to $35,000.

“Wahoo is proud to partner with the Davis Phinney Foundation and is excited to host the Wahooligan Tour. By offering two routes, we believe that everyone will find a suitable physical challenge, whilst raising money for the life-changing programs of the Foundation,” said Rupert Harold, Wahoo marketing manager.

Participants in The Wahooligan Tour can register today and earn an entry in the prize pool. Registration is US $20. You can earn additional entries in the prize pool for each US $10 you raise. Wahoo provides a free 14-day trial of Wahoo X so everyone with access to indoor cycling can participate. Non-riders can donate to the cause here and support the fundraising effort.

The Davis Phinney Foundation was founded by Olympic cyclist Davis Phinney in 2004 to help people with Parkinson’s live well today. The Foundation’s focus is to provide programming, early-stage research, and resources to help people living with Parkinson’s improve their quality of life. Parkinson’s is the number two neurodegenerative disease—second to Alzheimer’s—and annually affects more than one million Americans. Each year, the Foundation’s work impacts hundreds of thousands of individuals and families.

Team DPF is the Foundation’s grassroots fundraising community. With a focus on fun, personal empowerment, and fundraising for Parkinson’s, Team DPF welcomes all ages and abilities. While its roots are in cycling, Team DPF hosts events welcoming runners, climbers, swimmers, hikers, and more. Team DPF is sponsored by Primal, SUR PhytoPerformance, SCRATCH Labs, Wahoo Fitness, BOCO Gear, Rick Baker Insurance, Wild Bill’s Warriors, and Catrike.

About Wahoo Fitness:

Located in Atlanta, GA, Wahoo Fitness's vision is to be a global leader in smart fitness and training by creating a full ecosystem of software, sensors, devices, data, and performance insights for runners, cyclists, triathletes and other competitive endurance athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Learn more about Wahoo’s full line of products and apps at WahooFitness.com.