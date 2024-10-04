The Davis Phinney Foundation Presents The Victory Summit® event – Green Bay to energize and connect the Wisconsin Parkinson’s community—REGISTER NOW!

Press Release October 4, 2024
Green Bay The Victory Summit Event Digital Program Book cover

Contact:
Jenna Deidel
Director of Programs & Community Impact
888-364-6168
[email protected]

The Davis Phinney Foundation Presents The Victory Summit® event – Green Bay to energize and connect the Wisconsin Parkinson’s community—REGISTER NOW!

Green Bay, WI – (October, 2024) – The Victory Summit® event – Green Bay a free day of learning presented by the Davis Phinney Foundation for the Wisconsin Parkinson’s community. Event speakers include neurologists, movement disorder specialists, and other experts who are visionaries in their fields. They promise to deliver powerful, actionable information to drive attendees to take action, make changes, and improve their ability to live well with Parkinson’s. Attendees will also have the chance to connect with national and local resources for Parkinson’s.

The Victory Summit event – Green Bay, is scheduled for Wednesday, October 11, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the KI Convention Center at the Hyatt Regency Green Bay.

It is estimated that 90,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s every year in the US, and more that 15,000 Wisconsinites are living with Parkinson’s now.

“Our organization is honored to be a part of this event with many amazing community partners,” says Kelly Cieslak, Executive Director for Wisconsin Parkinson Association. “This event aligns with WPA’s mission to provide hope, community, support, and resources for people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones, helping them to live their best lives. With more than 15,000+ people in Wisconsin living with Parkinson’s, this mission, the resources we all provide, and our partnership is more critical than ever.”

The Victory Summit Green Bay is a collaborative event engaging local partners including The Brain Center of Green Bay, Wisconsin Parkinson Association, APDA Wisconsin Chapter, PMD Alliance and several others. Event partners are united in their desire to increase engagement with local resources available to individuals and families affected by Parkinson’s.

“The Brain Center of Green Bay is elated to be part of this collaborative event with the Davis Phinney Foundation,” says Chris Vanden Hoogen, Executive Director of the Brain Center of Green Bay. “So many wonderful local and national partners teaming up to provide resources and education to lift-up the Parkinson’s community. The opportunity for the city of Green Bay to welcome people for this event is perfect for our small town with a big heart. With the growing number of Wisconsinites being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease it is necessary to rally and challenge in support of individuals and care partners.”

We all want a cure for Parkinson’s. Until that happens, we know many people are going to live a very long time with it and the most important work we can do is to promote living well today by providing robust, best-in-class, and free-of-charge resources.

Special thanks to our event sponsors: Supernus, Amneal, ACADIA, and AbbVie Grants. Additional thanks to our event partners: APDA-Wisconsin, Brain Center of Green Bay, CarePatrol, Empowerment Dance, PMD Alliance, Prevea Health, Rock Steady Boxing Western Racquet & Fitness Club, Wisconsin Parkinson Association.

#####

About the Davis Phinney Foundation

The Davis Phinney Foundation was founded by Olympic cyclist Davis Phinney in 2004 to help people with Parkinson’s Live Well Today. The Foundation focuses on providing programs, early-stage research, and educational resources to help those living with Parkinson’s improve their quality of life. Parkinson’s is the second most prevalent neurodegenerative disease in the United States, after Alzheimer’s, affecting over one million people nationwide. The Foundation’s work positively impacts hundreds of thousands of individuals and families each year.

