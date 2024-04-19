FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Davis Phinney Foundation and Medical Fitness Association Announce Partnership to Champion Parkinson’s Wellness During Medical Fitness Week 2024

Louisville, CO – [April 11, 2024] – In a combined effort to elevate awareness and support for individuals living with Parkinson’s, the Davis Phinney Foundation, a trusted resource for those affected by Parkinson's, has joined forces with the Medical Fitness Association, a leader in assisting medically integrated health and fitness centers achieve their full potential. This collaboration aims to launch initiatives during Medical Fitness Week, May 5-12, 2024, with the goal of raising funds and increasing awareness for Parkinson's wellness.

The partnership will kick off with a nationwide campaign encouraging participation in specialized fitness programs designed to improve the quality of life for those living with Parkinson’s. These programs, endorsed by both organizations, emphasize the critical role of regular, targeted exercise in managing Parkinson’s symptoms and enhancing overall well-being.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Awareness and Education: Throughout Medical Fitness Week, the Davis Phinney Foundation and the Medical Fitness Association will promote free resources available to people affected by Parkinson’s. Online webinars, books—such as the Every Victory Counts® manual —and The Parkinson’s Podcast are available 24/7, educating participants about Parkinson’s, sharing the latest research on exercise as a form of treatment, and providing practical advice for integrating wellness into daily life.

National Fundraising Events: This year, the Medical Fitness Association and the Davis Phinney Foundation will partner on the MOVE 150 challenge to raise awareness and funds for Parkinson’s education and all the great programming at medical fitness facilities to help those with Parkinson’s live a more active lifestyle. All proceeds will directly support Parkinson’s wellness programs and free resources provided by the partnership to help those affected by Parkinson’s live well today.

Online Fitness Challenges: Recognizing the power of digital platforms, the partnership will allow Medical Fitness Association members and facilities to engage a broader audience. Participants will have the opportunity to track and share their progress, connect with others in the Parkinson’s community, and compete in a friendly MOVE150 competition and WALK 10K to get active while raising funds and bolstering awareness.

Community Support Initiatives: Local medical fitness centers offer specialized training sessions with individuals with Parkinson’s, ensuring a supportive and effective exercise environment. The Davis Phinney Foundation will offer ongoing training to instructors for its signature exercise program: Pedaling for Parkinson’s™ .

A United Front Against Parkinson’s

“This partnership represents a pivotal step forward in our mission to support and empower those living with Parkinson’s,” stated Polly Dawkins, Executive Director of the Davis Phinney Foundation. “By joining forces with the Medical Fitness Association during Medical Fitness Week, we are not only raising crucial funds and awareness but also highlighting the importance of an active and engaged lifestyle in managing Parkinson’s.”

President and CEO of the Medical Fitness Association David Flench echoed Dawkins’s enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to partner with the Davis Phinney Foundation. Together, we aim to shine a spotlight on the vital role of medical fitness in improving the lives of those with Parkinson’s. Our joint efforts during Medical Fitness Week will undoubtedly inspire action, foster hope, and make a tangible difference in the Parkinson’s community.”

How to Get Involved

Individuals and organizations interested in participating in Medical Fitness Week activities, contributing to fundraising efforts, or learning more about Parkinson’s wellness are encouraged to visit the Davis Phinney Foundation website and the Medical Fitness Association website for more information. To donate to support the Medical Fitness Week effort, click here.

About the Davis Phinney Foundation

The Davis Phinney Foundation was founded by Olympic cyclist Davis Phinney in 2004 to help people with Parkinson’s live well today. The Foundation focuses on research, resources, and programs that provide inspiration, information, and tools to improve the lives of those affected by Parkinson’s. For more information visit DPF.org.

About the Medical Fitness Association

The Medical Fitness Association (MFA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a healthier global community through its support of medically integrated fitness centers. With a focus on health and wellness initiatives, MFA champions the promotion of healthy lifestyles and chronic disease management. For more information contact Mariann Murphy at 910-420-8610 or mariann.murphy@medical fitness.org