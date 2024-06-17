Fundraising for Parkinson’s: Judy Freitag and David D’Arcy Support Education and Community

Judy and David Fundraise for Parkinson’s Supporting COMMUNITY CONNECTIONs AND EDUCATION

Fundraising for Parkinson’s is just one way Judy and David support the Parkinson’s community. Whether by distributing our Every Victory Counts® resources, supporting educational opportunities for Ambassadors, or engaging in ongoing education through our Care Partner Training, Judy and David are constantly expanding their own understanding of how to live well with Parkinson’s. Critically, they do this in part with the goal of helping others do the same.

In the video above, Judy describes the parts of her connection to our programs worth discussing in more detail.

OUR EVERY VICTORY COUNTS MANUAL AND SUITE OF RESOURCES

First published in 2010, our Every Victory Counts manual is a must-have resource for anyone living with Parkinson’s. To this day, it remains the most comprehensive resource for people living with Parkinson’s.

Physical therapist Sarah King distributes the manual in her clinic in Austin, TX. She claims, “The information that’s covered in the manual is critical […] When my clients start implementing what they’ve learned, their entire world starts to change for the better, and they feel hope again.”

Judy keeps manuals on hand to give to people who live with Parkinson’s in her community. She does so because she believes there is no better guide to help people understand Parkinson’s and how to live well with it. Always eager to help, she puts her contact information in every manual she distributes in case the recipient needs extra support.

Best of all, the Every Victory Counts manual, the care partner version of the manual, and our suite of online Every Victory Counts resources, are all available for free. This is made possible by the generosity of our donors like Judy and David, who prioritize fundraising for Parkinson’s.

Visit the Every Victory Counts manual section of our website to order or download your free manual(s) and other resources.

NEW TOOLS FOR LIVING WELL TODAY

Judy also discusses the Urban Poling training she has recently completed. In this training, Judy learned about using Urban Poling Activator® poles.

These innovative walking aids are designed to help improve gait, balance, and stability. They are not your typical walking or trekking poles; instead, they feature multiple innovations, including a grip with a wrist-rest to help you engage your core and improve your mobility.

With the knowledge gained, Judy intends to help other people with Parkinson’s learn about tools to navigate the mobility challenges of Parkinson’s. Through this outreach, the benefits of these tools will reach an ever-larger number of people in need.

Read more about Urban Poling in our 2020 interview with Mandy Shintani, a co-founder of Urban Poling.

PARKINSON’S CARE PARTNER TRAINING

David is as engaged as Judy in learning and supporting people with Parkinson’s.

David participated in our inaugural Care Partner Training program in 2023. This training helped him understand how to recognize and prioritize his own needs. It also deepened his understanding of Judy’s experience and how he can more effectively help her.

Together, David and Judy also “walk the Foundation’s walk” because they embrace ongoing exercise, with David captaining their exercise excursions on a tandem bike. Did you know that tandem cycling was central to some of the early insights into benefits of exercise for people with Parkinson’s?

Tandem bikes are just one way to stay engaged in cycling while living with Parkinson’s. There are also trikes, e-bikes, and indoor stationary bikes with which you can participate in our Pedaling for Parkinson’s™ program, online or in-person.

Learn About OUR LEADERSHIP CIRCLE

Judy and David are not just caring members of the Parkinson’s community through their daily relationships. They are also generous donors to the Foundation who help provide access to our life-changing resources–even for people they may never meet.

Our Leadership Circle consists of donors who give $1,000 or more annually to the Foundation in support our life-changing programs and resources that support people with Parkinson’s. In our annual report, you can read about the programs that gifts of any size support.

There are many ways to give to the Davis Phinney Foundation. If you have any questions about fundraising for Parkinson’s or how you can support our work, please reach out to us by email or call 1-866-358-0285.