The Davis Phinney Foundation Presents The Victory Summit® event – New Orleans to energize and connect the Louisiana Parkinson’s community—REGISTER NOW!

Press Release May 14, 2024
VS-NOLA-image

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

Gayle Gahagan
Marketing Manager
ggahagan@dpf.org
303-901-8289

The Davis Phinney Foundation Presents The Victory Summit® event – New Orleans to energize and connect the Louisiana Parkinson’s community—REGISTER NOW!

New Orleans, LA – [June 2024] –  

The Victory Summit® event – New Orleans is a free day of learning presented by the Davis Phinney Foundation for the Louisiana Parkinson’s community. Event speakers include neurologists, movement disorder specialists, and other experts who are visionaries in their fields. They promise to deliver powerful, actionable information to drive attendees to take action, make changes, and improve their ability to live well today. Attendees will also have the chance to connect with national and local resources for Parkinson’s.

The Victory Summit event – New Orleans, is scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CDT at the Hilton New Orleans Airport.

“I choose to live well with Parkinson’s and have learned to cherish every little victory. By attending The Victory Summit, I can learn more about Parkinson’s from the terrific speakers and I get to enjoy the fellowship of other people living with Parkinson’s that share the same journey. This Davis Phinney Foundation event shows me that I am not alone and provides a tremendous amount of support, resources, and information to help me live well each day!” — Mark Ellerman, event committee volunteer and local support group organizer.

Special thanks to our event sponsors: Supernus, Amneal, ACADIA, and AbbVie Grants. Additional thanks to our event partners: Mission for Movement, Louisiana Walks for Parkinson’s, NOBA, LSU Physical Therapy, and the SPARX3 Trial.

 

# # # 

 

The Davis Phinney Foundation was founded by Olympic cyclist Davis Phinney in 2004 to help people with Parkinson’s live well today. The Foundation’s focus is to provide programs, early-stage research, and resources to help people living with Parkinson’s improve their quality of life. Parkinson’s is the number two neurodegenerative disease – second to Alzheimer’s and affects more than one million people in the United States. The Foundation’s work annually impacts hundreds of thousands of individuals and families. 
Share this post on social:

To receive our electronic newsletter and other updates, sign up now.

Related Posts

Davis Phinney Foundation and Medical Fitness Association Announce Partnership to Champion Parkinson’s Wellness During Medical Fitness Week 2024
19 Apr 2024
Davis Phinney Foundation Announces Supernus Pharmaceuticals as Premier Sponsor for The Victory Summit® Events 2024
29 Mar 2024
Davis Phinney Foundation Honored with Genentech Charitable Giving Grant
16 Feb 2024
The Davis Phinney Foundation Partners with Wahoo Fitness on The Wahooligan Tour
23 Jan 2024
Pedaling for Parkinson’s™: Now powered by the Davis Phinney Foundation
11 Jan 2024
Sleepiness. The Parkinson's Podcast logo with the words "Sleep, Light, and Neurodegeneration". There is a picture of a white woman on a white bed with a pink sleep mask.
[Podcast] Sleep, Light, and Neurodegeneration with Dr. Videnovic
20 Dec 2023
10 Year Anniversary of Louisiana Walks for Parkinson's logo
10 Year Anniversary of Louisiana Walks for Parkinson’s
27 Sep 2023
Helen Browne is in a white sweatshirt and green turtleneck. She is in front of a blue background with yellow lines that form a rectangle. The text says "Helen Browne Strengthens the Parkinson's Community through the Leadership Circle".
Helen Browne Strengthens the Parkinson’s Community through the Leadership Circle

Helen Browne–a member of the Davis Phinney Foundation Leadership Circle–has been a part of the Parkinson’s community in Boulder, CO,…

14 Sep 2023
A small bird with a large beak saying, "You can do this."
New Care Partner Program Launches at Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s
07 Sep 2023
Peter Bergen has joined the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s as the Vice President of Operations
05 Sep 2023
Ben Serotta, Serotta Cycling, and Davis Phinney Foundation Partner for Special Fundraiser
31 Aug 2023
Devon Fulford in a black and white headshot. She has blonde hair, white skin, and is outdoors in winter, as shown by her dickie and winter coat. Her coat has three pins on each breast pocket. There is a snowmobile behind her.
Devon Fulford has joined the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s as director of education
26 Jul 2023
Longstanding Colorado Cycling Event, Copper Triangle, Maintains Tradition of Benefiting the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s
25 Jul 2023
Davis Phinney Foundation to host Healthy Brains/Healthy Communities event in San Diego, CA, on August 19, 2023, in collaboration with the Parkinson’s Association of San Diego and UC San Diego Health.
20 Jul 2023
Davis Phinney Foundation Participating in the 6th Annual World Parkinson’s Congress, July 4th-7th, and Bike Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain
30 Jun 2023
Back to top