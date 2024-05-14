FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

Gayle Gahagan

Marketing Manager

ggahagan@dpf.org

303-901-8289

The Davis Phinney Foundation Presents The Victory Summit® event – New Orleans to energize and connect the Louisiana Parkinson’s community—REGISTER NOW!

The Victory Summit® event – New Orleans is a free day of learning presented by the Davis Phinney Foundation for the Louisiana Parkinson’s community. Event speakers include neurologists, movement disorder specialists, and other experts who are visionaries in their fields. They promise to deliver powerful, actionable information to drive attendees to take action, make changes, and improve their ability to live well today. Attendees will also have the chance to connect with national and local resources for Parkinson’s.

The Victory Summit event – New Orleans, is scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CDT at the Hilton New Orleans Airport.

“I choose to live well with Parkinson’s and have learned to cherish every little victory. By attending The Victory Summit, I can learn more about Parkinson’s from the terrific speakers and I get to enjoy the fellowship of other people living with Parkinson’s that share the same journey. This Davis Phinney Foundation event shows me that I am not alone and provides a tremendous amount of support, resources, and information to help me live well each day!” — Mark Ellerman, event committee volunteer and local support group organizer.

Special thanks to our event sponsors: Supernus, Amneal, ACADIA, and AbbVie Grants. Additional thanks to our event partners: Mission for Movement, Louisiana Walks for Parkinson’s, NOBA, LSU Physical Therapy, and the SPARX3 Trial.