Davis Phinney Foundation Announces Supernus Pharmaceuticals as Premier Sponsor for The Victory Summit® Events 2024

Press Release March 29, 2024
Supernus-square

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

Richard Cook, Director of Development
rcook@dpf.org
970-315-4116

Louisville, CO – [March 21, 2024] – The Davis Phinney Foundation is thrilled to announce Supernus Pharmaceuticals as the Premier Sponsor of the 2024 series of The Victory Summit events. This pivotal partnership will enhance the Foundation’s mission to help people living with Parkinson’s live well today, marking a significant milestone in the provision of resources, support, and education for the Parkinson's community.

The Victory Summit events are free one-day events that bring together people with Parkinson’s, care partners, medical professionals, and other individuals affected by Parkinson’s. The events feature presentations from leading movement disorder specialists, neurologists, physical therapists, neuropsychologists, allied health professionals, and more. Topics range from the latest in Parkinson’s research to practical advice, movement breaks, and breakout sessions tailored to the needs and interests of each host community. 

“Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ sponsorship underscores a shared dedication to improving the lives of those affected by Parkinson’s,” said Polly Dawkins, Executive Director of the Davis Phinney Foundation. “Their support expands our reach and enriches the content and experiences we provide to our community. Together, we are making a perceptible difference in the lives of those living with Parkinson's.” 

The Victory Summit event series began in 2008 and has a long history of informing, inspiring, and connecting people with Parkinson’s to resources in their community. Participants gain practical knowledge and critical connections to community resources to help them live healthier lives. This year, the Victory Summit event series is scheduled in four American cities; the Hartford, CT event will delivered in Spanish with simultaneous translation to English.  

The Victory Summit event schedule is as follows: 

  • New Orleans, LA: June 1, 2024 
  • Flint, MI: June 26, 2024 
  • Hartford, CT: September 15, 2024 
  • Green Bay, WI: October 11, 2024 

For more information about The Victory Summit events, including how to register, visit the Davis Phinney Foundation website. 

For sponsorship information, please contact Jorie Parwani at jparwani@dpf.org or 720-257-0739. 

About The Davis Phinney Foundation: The Davis Phinney Foundation was created in 2004 by Olympic medalist and retired professional cyclist Davis Phinney to help people with Parkinson’s live well today. The Foundation’s focus is to provide programs and resources that offer inspiration, information, and connections that help people living with Parkinson’s take action that can immediately improve their quality of life. Through The Victory Summit event series, the Every Victory Counts® manual, Ambassador Leadership program, funding of quality-of-life research, and extensive online content, the Foundation annually impacts hundreds of thousands of individuals. 

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals: Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company is committed to advancing treatments for patients with CNS conditions, including Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). For more information, visit the Supernus Pharmaceuticals website. 

