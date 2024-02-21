[Podcast] A Special Episode with Davis Phinney and Kevin Kwok and the No Barriers Podcast

No Barriers: A Special Edition of the Parkinson's Podcast episode summary

This is a special edition of the Parkinson’s Podcast, presented by the No Barriers Podcast. Join us for a candid conversation with Davis Phinney, co-founder of the Davis Phinney Foundation, and Kevin Kwok, a Foundation board member, as they share their compelling journeys with Parkinson’s.

To learn more about the No Barriers Podcast, please visit: https://nobarriersusa.org/podcast/

Meet the team behind this episode of the parkinson's podcast

No Barriers

The No Barriers Podcast explores the gritty reality of the struggles we all face. They also share detailed stories of those that have persevered to find amazing outcomes on the other side. The podcast is hosted by Erik Weihenmayer and special guest hosts who talk with individuals who are defying all odds in the pursuit of learning to live a No Barriers Life.

Davis Phinney

Fresh off a successful professional cycling career, where he won an Olympic bronze medal in 1984 and was part of the first American team to race in the Tour de France, Davis Phinney was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. He founded the Davis Phinney Foundation in 2004 with the goal of helping people living with Parkinson’s to improve their quality of life through education, inspiration, resources, and effective self-care. Davis’ perseverance, coupled with his infectious positive attitude and dedication, inspires the work of the Davis Phinney Foundation and has earned him a reputation as a tireless advocate and mentor for others living with Parkinson’s. Then, in the spring of 2015, he was honored at the White House as a Champion of Change because of his work in the Parkinson’s community.

Kevin Kwok

Kevin Kwok is a recently retired biopharmaceutical operations and consulting executive. He combines his 30 years of career experience with his firsthand knowledge about living and thriving with Parkinson’s. Kevin earned his Doctorate in Clinical Pharmacy from the University of Michigan, where he serves on the Dean’s Advisory Council. Previously, he was the managing director at the leading executive recruiting firm Russell Reynolds Associates. There, he led the North American Life Science practice.

Diagnosed in his late 40s with young onset Parkinson’s, Kevin has mindfully pivoted his work and personal life to become a super advocate for people living with Parkinson’s. Kevin joined the Davis Phinney Foundation’s Board of Directors in 2015 and maintains an active and fulfilled life by embodying the Foundation’s mantra, “Every Victory Counts.” He recently relocated from his home of 25+ years in San Francisco to immerse himself in the vibrant outdoor opportunities available in Colorado. In retirement, he continues to stress the importance of patient-centered care and speaks passionately on all issues Parkinson’s.

