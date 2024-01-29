[Webinar Recording] January 2024 Living with Parkinson’s Meetup

Living Well Parkinson's Research January 29, 2024
Clinical Trial Top Row- Doug Reid, Chris Krueger, Brian Reedy, and Kevin Kwok Bottom Row- Tom Palizzi, Sree Sripathy, Kat Hill, Kristi LaMonica

On January 18, 2024, we held the first Living with Parkinson’s Meetup of 2024. 

During this session, the panelists discussed clinical trial participation and personal experiments they’ve undertaken to help themselves live well with Parkinson’s. 

If you haven’t registered to attend the live meetups, you can do so here. 

Audio

You can listen to a copy of the audio here.

MEETUP NOTES   

Contributing to advancing understanding of Parkinson’s, having more frequent visits with care providers, and getting early access to new treatments: These are some of the reasons people--including some of the panelists--choose to participate in clinical trials.  

Our website has many resources about clinical trials, and you can find links to some content highlights on this subject in the links at the bottom of this post.  

CONSIDER YOUR GOALS 

If you are considering participating in clinical trials, examine your goals and choose to participate in a trial only when it aligns with what you hope to get out of participating. 

If your goal is to advance research and understanding of Parkinson’s, talk to your care team and call movement disorder centers to share your interest and ask them what trials your participation might be most useful in. 

Alternatively, if you want to participate in trials to access new and possibly disease-modifying treatments, read up on what trials are coming up (every month, we have a list in our monthly news round-up) and ask your care team about impending trials.

Be careful about what treatments you take as you wait for the right trial for you: Many trials for new medications exclude participants who have taken even common medications like levodopa. Consider the possibility that you may receive a placebo and whether to consider plans to have an open-label extension: when all participants in a trial transition to active treatment at the end of the trial, regardless of whether they were on placebo during the initial part of the trial. 

You may want to participate in research to have more frequent visits with care providers. If this describes your motivation, choose a trial located at a convenient site involving researchers you’d like to see. Carefully read the trial protocol to be sure you understand how often you’ll have to go to on-site visits. 

EVALUATING TRIAL DESIGN 

The possibility of an open-label extension is just one element of trial design that you should consider. Others include: 

  • The medications you can take while in the trial 
  • Whether you can start a new medication while in the trial 
  • The likelihood you may be allocated to a placebo group and whether this is tolerable for you 
  • What tests and exams you’ll have to undergo

SETTING YOUR LIMITS WITH CLINICAL TRIALS 

Everyone has their limits with trial participation.  

For example, you may not want to take any medication that's not already approved and has undergone thorough testing. If this describes you, consider an observational trial like PD GENEration or the Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI). Other options might include sleep-related studies, exercise trials, or trials that focus on dietary interventions. 

Conversely, you might be willing to participate in a trial for a new medication but have limits as to the tests you are willing to undergo during a trial. For example, some trials ask participants to have a lumbar puncture to examine their cerebrospinal fluid, which may be off-putting. A more common test is a DaTscan; however, while this test is widely considered safe, it does require exposure to some radioactive material. Some people are unwilling to undergo the test for that reason. Knowing what a trial requires and feeling comfortable with those requirements is crucial. 

TRIAL PHASES 

Another limit you might have relates to trial phases.  

Phase I trials for medications tend to be riskier and shorter because they generally occur before significant safety data about a new medication exists. Phase II trials typically investigate the tolerability of a medication for a somewhat larger group. Phase II trials are also where researchers typically start to investigate the efficacy of the medication. By the time a phase III trial starts, researchers generally know the side effect profile of a new intervention. In phase III trials, researchers are typically investigating whether a treatment helps a large, diverse group of people.  

Kevin provides an excellent overview of trial phases at around the 50-minute mark in this month’s meetup recording. 

PERSONAL EXPERIMENTATION 

The panelists also discussed personal experimentation they’ve undertaken while living with Parkinson’s. The audience chat was particularly interesting regarding what exercises they've found most helpful and enjoyable. The list of exercises that the audience and panelists tried included: 

  • “Whatever I will do most consistently” 
  • Cycling; in particular, Pedaling for Parkinson’s 
  • Boxing 
  • Rock climbing 
  • Walking and walking the dog 
  • Tai Chi 
  • High intensity interval training (HIIT)
  • Pickleball 
  • Weightlifting 
  • Step and core class 
  • Yoga 
  • Running 
  • Cardio kickboxing 
  • Pilates 
  • Water fitness classes and water Zumba® 
  • Gardening 

Finally, two observations from the meetup chat: Variation in exercise can help keep it interesting, and hydration is key to many aspects of living well with Parkinson’s from constipation and orthostatic hypotension to helping with exercise performance. Drink plenty of water! 

NEXT MEETUP 

Our next meetup will be February 15, 2024. We always welcome your questions! Please send them our way using this form or by emailing blog@dpf.org. 

Additional Resources  

Clinical Trials Primer 

Our Clinical Trial Resources 

Our Nutrition Hub 

Kevin Kwok on the Clinical Trial Timeline 

Find a Trial via Clinicaltrials.gov 

Find a Trial via Fox Trial Finder 

Science of Parkinson’s B1 Article 

Every Victory Counts Manual and manual for Care PartnersWANT MORE PRACTICAL ARTICLES LIKE THIS?

You can learn much more about living well with Parkinson’s today through our Every Victory Counts® suite of resources. Each manual is packed with up-to-date information about everything Parkinson’s. Click the link below to reserve your manual(s).

Reserve Your Manual(s) Now

Thank you to our 2024 Gold Partner, AbbVie, and our Silver Partner, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, for their ongoing support of these must-have manuals. Additionally, we’d like to thank Barbara and Dale Ankenman, Abby and Ken Dawkins, Bonnie Gibbons, Irwin Narter, Lorraine and J Wilson, and Gail Gitin in loving memory of Gene Gitin for their generous donations that allow us to make these resources available and accessible to all. 

Share this post on social:

To receive our electronic newsletter and other updates, sign up now.

Related Posts

[Webinar Recording] December 2023 Living with Parkinson’s Meetup 
08 Jan 2024
The Parkinson's podcast logo with the words "People with Parkinson's Share their Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Stories". On the right is a grid of six headshots. Two white women at the top, two white men in the middle, and one asian man and a white woman at the bottom. They are all middle aged.
People with Parkinson’s Share Their Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Stories
13 Dec 2023
[Webinar Recording] A Conversation About Clinical Trials  
07 Dec 2023
living with and working with parkinson's. A group of people on Zoom smiling!
Live Well Today: Living with and Working in Parkinson’s
04 Dec 2023
fear Parkinson's podcast logo with the words "fear and shame, part 2 with the living with Parkinson's meetup". There is a white person on the right side in black and white covering their face with their hands.
[Podcast] Fear and Shame Part 2

HAVE YOUR GIFT MATCHED THROUGH THE END OF THE YEAR! Our End of Year Giving Campaign is underway, and we need…

29 Nov 2023
Parkinson's podcast logo with the words "fear and shame, part 1 with the living with Parkinson's meetup". There is a picture of a woman on the side, a white woman wearing jean capris and holding her knees. She is on the floor in a grey-walled room. She has long brown hair.
[Podcast] Fear and Shame Part 1

HAVE YOUR GIFT MATCHED THROUGH THE END OF THE YEAR! Our End of Year Giving Campaign is underway, and we need…

22 Nov 2023
CVN424 Modern Medicine Research Laboratory: Diverse Team of Multi-Ethnic Young Scientists Passes Samples in Petri Dish. Advanced Lab with High-Tech Equipment, Microbiology Researchers Design, Develop Drugs stock photo
The ASCEND Clinical Trial Explores Novel Target in Parkinson’s Treatment

The discovery of Levodopa’s effectiveness in treating Parkinson’s motor symptoms was a breakthrough in Parkinson’s care and modern medicine. Since…

16 Nov 2023
Off time Shallow focus of a home owner switching off a bedroom light after waking up in late morning. A smart TV can be seen in the room.
Switching Between ON and OFF:  Understanding Fluctuations of Parkinson’s 
02 Nov 2023
Women practice Tai Chi in Park
What’s New in Parkinson’s: October 2023

This month’s “What’s New in Parkinson’s” post highlights a levodopa infusion pump system approved for use in the UK, preclinical…

30 Oct 2023
The words "living with Parkinson's: all you've wanted to know but been too afraid to ask" over a white line in white text. Under that is "September 2023: disability and changes in ability in Parkinson's" in yellow text. It's a blue background, and there is a black brain graphic in the upper left corner.
[Webinar Recording] Living with Parkinson’s Meetup: September 2023
29 Sep 2023
A faceless white woman holds a glass. She is shaking it, and the shaking is visible. She is holding the hand with the glass steady with her other hand. she is sitting on a grey bed.
What’s New in Parkinson’s: August 2023

This month’s What’s New in Parkinson’s post features stories about a new Parkinson’s-related genetic variant associated with African ancestry, exciting…

01 Sep 2023
A picture of a globe with the globe showing the United States in green, Mexico in orange, and Cuba in white. There is a stethoscope on the globe with a navy plastic covering and it's chest piece on the United States.
New Research Finds Gaps in Parkinson’s Care Access

Recent research confirms what many people with Parkinson’s have known for years: Access to neurologists for Parkinson’s care is limited,…

07 Aug 2023
A black woman, middle-aged, looks at an iPad. She has chin-length black hair, red lipstick, and a black shirt. Her iPad case is white. She has red nail polish and is sitting on a white couch with a white wall behind her.
What’s New in Parkinson’s: July 2023

In this month’s What’s New in Parkinson’s post, read about Parkinson’s care access in the United States, differences between YOPD…

28 Jul 2023
[Webinar Recording]NEWLY DIAGNOSED: NOW WHAT? FEATURING Dr. Soania Mathur and Dr. AARON HAUG
19 Jul 2023
What’s New in Parkinson’s: June 2023

More biomarker news, an exposé in The Guardian regarding Paraquat, sex-specific differences and symptom severity, and more in this month’s news roundup!…

29 Jun 2023
Back to top