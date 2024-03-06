[Podcast] A Conversation About Clinical Trials

No Barriers: A Special Edition of the Parkinson’s Podcast episode summary
This content is made possible through donations made by our listeners.
In this episode, Mark Stacy, MD, and Peter Schmidt, PhD, discuss participation in clinical trials for Parkinson’s. Both speakers have extensive experience designing and implementing clinical trials for Parkinson’s. Dr. Stacy and Dr. Schmidt discuss multiple important topics related to trial participation. For a written overview of clinical trial participation, visit this blog post.
Want to read the article associated with this podcast? Check it out on our website!
Want to watch the video version of this podcast? You can watch it on our YouTube!
Are you loving the Parkinson’s Podcast? You can listen to more episodes on our website!
Meet the team behind this episode of the parkinson’s podcast
Mark Stacy, MD
Associate Professor of Neurology and the Director of the Neuroscience Clinical Research Center, Duke University
Mark Stacy is a Professor of Neurology at the Medical University of South Carolina, a fellow in the American Academy of Neurology, and a board member of WE MOVE. Dr. Stacy has clinical trial experience with and has written extensively about Parkinson’s, dystonia, and tremor and has served on numerous protocol steering committees and safety monitoring boards. His independent research interests include motor and non-motor symptoms of OFF and impulse control disorders in those living with Parkinson’s.
Peter SchmidT, PhD
Chief Scientific Officer at Rho
LISTEN TO THE EPISODE