[Podcast] A Conversation About Clinical Trials

Parkinson's Research The Parkinson's Podcast March 6, 2024
Parkinson's Podcast clinical trials

No Barriers: A Special Edition of the Parkinson’s Podcast episode summary

This content is made possible through donations made by our listeners.

In this episode, Mark Stacy, MD, and Peter Schmidt, PhD, discuss participation in clinical trials for Parkinson’s. Both speakers have extensive experience designing and implementing clinical trials for Parkinson’s. Dr. Stacy and Dr. Schmidt discuss multiple important topics related to trial participation. For a written overview of clinical trial participation, visit this blog post. 

Want to read the article associated with this podcast? Check it out on our website!

Want to watch the video version of this podcast? You can watch it on our YouTube!

Are you loving the Parkinson’s Podcast? You can listen to more episodes on our website!

Meet the team behind this episode of the parkinson’s podcast

Mark Stacy, MD, a white man with white hair. he is giving a half smile. he is wearing a white lab coat with the MUSC Health logo, a white button-down, and a red tie with blue stripes.Mark Stacy, MD

Associate Professor of Neurology and the Director of the Neuroscience Clinical Research Center, Duke University

Mark Stacy is a Professor of Neurology at the Medical University of South Carolina, a fellow in the American Academy of Neurology, and a board member of WE MOVE. Dr. Stacy has clinical trial experience with and has written extensively about Parkinson’s, dystonia, and tremor and has served on numerous protocol steering committees and safety monitoring boards. His independent research interests include motor and non-motor symptoms of OFF and impulse control disorders in those living with Parkinson’s.

Peter  SchmidT, PhD

Chief Scientific Officer at RhoPeter Schmidt, PhD. He has a half smile, a white face, a balding head with black hair, a black suit, a white button-down, and a blue tie.

Peter Schmidt, PhD, is the Chief Scientific Officer at Rho. From 2009 through April, 2018, Dr. Schmidt served as Senior Vice President and Chief Research and Clinical Officer at the Parkinson’s Foundation where he oversaw research, education, and outreach initiatives. Through his tenure at the Parkinson’s Foundation, Dr. Schmidt served as PI for the Parkinson’s Outcomes Project (POP) from launch through the 10,000th subject recruited, the largest clinical study ever in Parkinson’s conducted at 30 academic medical centers. The Parkinson’s Outcomes Project was designed to identify best practices in Parkinson’s care but served as a platform for many other studies.
Dr. Schmidt is active in research, specializing in the intersection between mathematics and medicine, with a special interest in mapping the n-dimensional spaces of clinical data. Schmidt serves as an advisor to several government, industry, and foundation initiatives. He has been involved in several national-scale quality initiatives, including with the US National Quality Forum and the Fresco Network in Italy. Schmidt has recent or current advisory engagements in wearable sensors, telemedicine and remote monitoring, and clinical trial design. He has contributed to AHRQ and Commonwealth Fund publications and has been an invited speaker for NIH and diverse international patient and professional conferences. Schmidt previously worked in corporate finance focused on healthcare innovation, created chronic disease management systems, and served as Chief Operating Officer of a joint venture of Oxford, Stanford, and Yale delivering online education. Educated at Harvard and Cornell, he had a fellowship at New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery.

 

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE

follow us

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Share this post on social:

To receive our electronic newsletter and other updates, sign up now.

Related Posts

On the left side, the Parkinson's podcast logo with the words "A Special Episode with Davis Phinney and Kevin Kwok and the No Barriers Podcast". On the right side are two pictures, one of Davis Phinney and one of Kevin Kowk, both smiling.
[Podcast] A Special Episode with Davis Phinney and Kevin Kwok and the No Barriers Podcast
21 Feb 2024
Clinical Trial Top Row- Doug Reid, Chris Krueger, Brian Reedy, and Kevin Kwok Bottom Row- Tom Palizzi, Sree Sripathy, Kat Hill, Kristi LaMonica
[Webinar Recording] January 2024 Living with Parkinson’s Meetup
29 Jan 2024
Man is holding back in two places where he has pain. The man is a white man with a T-shirt and short hair. The picture is black and white, while the pain is represented in red splotches.
[Podcast] Parkinson’s Pain Assessment & Management
27 Dec 2023
[Webinar Recording] A Conversation About Clinical Trials  
07 Dec 2023
CVN424 Modern Medicine Research Laboratory: Diverse Team of Multi-Ethnic Young Scientists Passes Samples in Petri Dish. Advanced Lab with High-Tech Equipment, Microbiology Researchers Design, Develop Drugs stock photo
The ASCEND Clinical Trial Explores Novel Target in Parkinson’s Treatment

The discovery of Levodopa’s effectiveness in treating Parkinson’s motor symptoms was a breakthrough in Parkinson’s care and modern medicine. Since…

16 Nov 2023
Women practice Tai Chi in Park
What’s New in Parkinson’s: October 2023

This month’s “What’s New in Parkinson’s” post highlights a levodopa infusion pump system approved for use in the UK, preclinical…

30 Oct 2023
diagnosis there are two people sitting at a desk, no faces, going over paperwork
New Diagnostic Aids Improve Confidence in Parkinson’s Diagnosis  

Few people with Parkinson’s have an uncomplicated journey to diagnosis. One study found that clinical misdiagnosis occurs as often as…

16 Oct 2023
A faceless white woman holds a glass. She is shaking it, and the shaking is visible. She is holding the hand with the glass steady with her other hand. she is sitting on a grey bed.
What’s New in Parkinson’s: August 2023

This month’s What’s New in Parkinson’s post features stories about a new Parkinson’s-related genetic variant associated with African ancestry, exciting…

01 Sep 2023
A picture of a globe with the globe showing the United States in green, Mexico in orange, and Cuba in white. There is a stethoscope on the globe with a navy plastic covering and it's chest piece on the United States.
New Research Finds Gaps in Parkinson’s Care Access

Recent research confirms what many people with Parkinson’s have known for years: Access to neurologists for Parkinson’s care is limited,…

07 Aug 2023
[Webinar Recording]Women and young onset Parkinson’s with Dr. Annelien Oosterbaan
02 Aug 2023
A black woman, middle-aged, looks at an iPad. She has chin-length black hair, red lipstick, and a black shirt. Her iPad case is white. She has red nail polish and is sitting on a white couch with a white wall behind her.
What’s New in Parkinson’s: July 2023

In this month’s What’s New in Parkinson’s post, read about Parkinson’s care access in the United States, differences between YOPD…

28 Jul 2023
[Webinar Recording]NEWLY DIAGNOSED: NOW WHAT? FEATURING Dr. Soania Mathur and Dr. AARON HAUG
19 Jul 2023
What’s New in Parkinson’s: June 2023

More biomarker news, an exposé in The Guardian regarding Paraquat, sex-specific differences and symptom severity, and more in this month’s news roundup!…

29 Jun 2023
What’s New in Parkinson’s: May 2023

Further strong evidence linking environmental toxins to Parkinson’s risk. More biomarker research. Higher rates of physical activity correlate with lower…

29 May 2023
Parkinson’s Subtypes: Heterogeneity, Prognosis, and Treatment Development

Each person’s experience living with Parkinson’s is different. In addition to differences related to personal circumstances and living situations, no…

19 May 2023
Back to top