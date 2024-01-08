[Webinar Recording] December 2023 Living with Parkinson’s Meetup 

MEETUP NOTES

Between exhausting travel, extra expenses, and challenging inquiries from well-meaning friends and family, the holidays can be stressful even for those who aren’t living with Parkinson’s. Navigating these stressors while living with Parkinson’s is even more complicated—and you probably already know that stress can lead to worsened symptoms. Multiple panelists discussed the benefits of taking time for yourself and not overextending.

Proactive self-care is essential, but taking too much time to yourself can have a downside, too. Social isolation is associated with worsened quality of life, and sometimes, focusing too much on yourself can exacerbate stress rather than relieve it. The panelists also discussed volunteering in your local community as an excellent way to shift your focus from your own experience, connect with others, and help you find a sense of purpose.

Still, neither taking care of your own needs nor avoiding social isolation is a solution for what Tom brought up as one of the most challenging aspects of 2023: the difficulty of not knowing what’s around the corner. Parkinson’s continually presents new challenges, and Tom navigates this by keeping active and talking himself into doing what he feels Parkinson's prevents him from doing. Everyone has to find the right balance of not doing enough and doing too much; this is a central challenge of Parkinson’s, despite the time of year.

Watch the meetup video above for more on the topics above and many other subjects, including:

Communicating about Parkinson's with family and friends

Sharing how you’re doing on social media or by email

Navigating dystonia, back pain, and fatigue

The panelists’ 2023 highlights and hopes for 2024

Our next meetup will be on January 18, 2024. We always welcome your questions! Please send them our way using this form or by emailing blog@dpf.org.

Additional Resources

Davis Phinney Foundation Travel Tips

[Webinar Recording] Gait and Postural Instability

Amber’s Social Media Account

Accessible Gift-wrapping Guide

Tools for Wrapping Gifts

Michael J. Fox on Parkinson’s as the Gift That Keeps Taking

Parkinson’s Community Los Angeles Tips for the Holidays

