[PODCAST] Disability and Changes in Ability

In this episode of the Parkinson's Podcast, the Living with Parkinson's Meetup panelists talk about disability and changes in ability caused by Parkinson's. The panelists discuss feeling like imposters when symptoms are well-managed, the mixed blessing of being approved for government disability, and the challenges of admitting that your capacities have changed.

*Please note the panelists are not experts in applying for or receiving approval for SSDI or other disability assistance, and this subject is not prominent in this podcast episode.*

