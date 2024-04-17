[PODCAST] Disability and Changes in Ability

Inspiration Living Well The Parkinson's Podcast April 17, 2024
Disability and Changes in Abilities Podcast

In this episode of the Parkinson's Podcast, the Living with Parkinson's Meetup panelists talk about disability and changes in ability caused by Parkinson's. The panelists discuss feeling like imposters when symptoms are well-managed, the mixed blessing of being approved for government disability, and the challenges of admitting that your capacities have changed. 

*Please note the panelists are not experts in applying for or receiving approval for SSDI or other disability assistance, and this subject is not prominent in this podcast episode.*

To read more about these and other topics discussed in this episode, please visit our blog post recapping this conversation.

Want more Parkinson's Podcast? Visit the Parkinson's Podcast archive on our website!

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE

The audio-only version of this podcast is also available on YouTube.

You can also watch a video version of this podcast episode.

Related Posts

[Webinar Recording] December 2023 Living with Parkinson’s Meetup 
08 Jan 2024
[Webinar Recording] 2023 Living with Parkinson’s Meetup: Q&A
08 Dec 2023
The words "living with Parkinson's: all you've wanted to know but been too afraid to ask" over a white line in white text. Under that is "September 2023: disability and changes in ability in Parkinson's" in yellow text. It's a blue background, and there is a black brain graphic in the upper left corner.
[Webinar Recording] Living with Parkinson’s Meetup: September 2023
29 Sep 2023
Questions and Answers the living with parkinson's council
[Webinar Recording] Living with Parkinson’s Meetup April 2023: Questions and Answers
25 Apr 2023
LWPMU March 2023 - Davis Phinney Foundation what you wish you knew
[Webinar Recording] Living with Parkinson’s Meetup March 2023: What I Wish I Knew Then
07 Apr 2023
Living with Parkinson's panelists Kat Hill, Gaynor, Amber Hesford, Kristi LaMonica, Doug Reid, Brian Reedy, Heather Kennedy, and Kevin Kwok, in clockwise order from top left, smile for the meetup.
[Podcast] Gait, Balance, and Falling
28 Feb 2023
love and Parkinson's - Davis Phinney Foundation
[Webinar Recording] Living with Parkinson’s Meetup February 2023: Love and Relationships
24 Feb 2023
Parkinson's optimism. A white woman stands with her back to the camera. She is holding up victory arms before a forested mountain landscape. She has a brown ponytail and a black shirt.
[Webinar Recording] Living with Parkinson’s Meetup January 2023: Finding Optimism in Parkinson’s
27 Jan 2023
A screenshot of each of the members of the Living with Parkinson's Panel. They are discussing how Parkinson's is hard but they all have wide grins on their faces. In the top row are Sree Sripathy, Brian Reedy, Robynn Moraites, Doug Reid, and Heather Kennedy, left to right. In the bottom row, there are Melani Dizon, Amber Hesford, Kristi LaMonica, Kat Hill, and Kevin Kwok.
[Podcast] Parkinson’s is Hard: Part 2
17 Jan 2023
A screenshot of each of the members of the Living with Parkinson's Panel. They are discussing how Parkinson's is hard but they all have wide grins on their faces. In the top row are Sree Sripathy, Brian Reedy, Robynn Moraites, Doug Reid, and Heather Kennedy, left to right. In the bottom row, there are Melani Dizon, Amber Hesford, Kristi LaMonica, Kat Hill, and Kevin Kwok.
[Podcast] Parkinson’s is Hard: Part 1
10 Jan 2023
[Webinar Recording] Living with Parkinson’s Meetup November 2022: Gait, Balance, and Falling in Parkinson’s
29 Nov 2022
What not to say to a person with Parkinson's featured image
[Podcast] What Not to Say to a Person with Parkinson’s
20 Sep 2022
[Webinar Recording] YOPD Council: Disability, Insurance, and Parkinson’s

Should you or shouldn’t you apply for disability? Short-term or long-term? Do you even have a choice? Applying and receiving…

24 Oct 2020
Ask the Parkinson's Expert - Jill Ater
Can I get disability benefits now that I have Parkinson’s?

Jill Ater shares her experience getting disability benefits.

20 Sep 2018
