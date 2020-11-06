How to Take Levodopa for Parkinson’s

Medical Motor Symptoms November 6, 2020
Water with Parkinson's medications - Davis Phinney Foundation

Can you relate to this?

Your doctor tells you you have Parkinson’s, which may or may not come as a surprise to you. After you take a few deep breaths and ask questions about what comes next, your doctor writes you a prescription for carbidopa/levodopa and sends you on your way.

You take your medicine as directed. It’s supposed to help your motor symptoms, and it does. A little bit. But you don’t feel great. Maybe you feel nauseous. Maybe jittery. Maybe extra tired. Maybe wired. Maybe any number of things. Is it your Parkinson’s? Is it the meds? You do some research on the web because you don’t have an appointment to see your doctor for months. You learn about protein and how everyone reacts differently to drugs. But still, something doesn’t feel right.

If that’s where you are,  listen and watch Dr. K break it down and explain how Parkinson’s medications work and how to make sure you do everything you can to make it work for you.

When one of our community members watched this video, she immediately changed her medication routine. Here’s what she said, “My meds kick in much quicker, each dose lasts longer, my OFF periods are significantly less, and I feel like a new woman!”

We hope the same for you.

Related Posts

What is Parkinson’s Disease Dyskinesia?

In this article, Dr. J. William Langston answers the most common questions about Parkinson’s Disease Dyskinesia.

12 Jun 2018
[Video] The What, When, Why, & How of Treating and Managing Parkinson’s Dyskinesia

Dyskinesia is an uncontrolled, involuntary muscle movement. Although it can be a stand-alone condition, in people with Parkinson’s, it is most…

28 Oct 2020
[Webinar] PARKINSON’S MEDICATION MANAGEMENT FOR MOTOR SYMPTOMS

While levodopa has been the gold standard for treating Parkinson’s symptoms for 50 years, medication options continue to evolve. Deciding…

02 Oct 2020
How to Lead a Parkinson’s Dyskinesia Support Group

Download and Print the Discussion Guide If you’d like to download and print the guide for your next support group…

1
04 Nov 2020
bottle of pills spilled across counter for Ritalin and Parkinson's
Methylphenidate (Ritalin) use for Fatigue in Parkinson’s

Ritalin is increasingly used off-label to treat Parkinson’s fatigue and here’s why.

09 Apr 2018
Art Therapy for People Living with Parkinson’s

Art therapy can be used to address specific symptoms of Parkinson’s like tremor and freezing and to prevent isolation and depression.

09 Dec 2017
What is Parkinson's? - Davis Phinney Foundation
What Is Parkinson’s?

Parkinson’s: What it is and how to live well with it.

03 Jan 2017
medication management - Davis Phinney Foundation
[Video] Parkinson’s Medication Management for Motor Symptoms with Dr. Aaron Haug

Although many symptoms can occur in Parkinson’s, the most common motor symptoms are tremor, stiffness, and slowness. In this webinar,…

16 Oct 2020
Medication and Parkinson’s - Davis Phinney Foundation
Medication and Parkinson’s

Learn about common medications used to treat Parkinson’s.

03 Jan 2017
New Research, Medications and CBD for Parkinson’s

Learn about the latest on Parkinson’s medications and what may be coming down the road.

14 Nov 2018
Exercise Plan
Your Exercise Plan for Your Parkinson’s

Mike Studer discusses how to individualize an activity program that’s reasonable for you to achieve on a daily basis — highlighting strength, tremor, balance, posture and rigidity.

12 Jun 2017
How to Communicate OFF times - Davis Phinney Foundation
How to Communicate What It Means to Be “OFF”

Learn some shortcuts for communicating more effectively about OFF times.

22 Jan 2019
The Difference Between Dyskinesia and Tremor

Although distinguishing between Parkinson’s dyskinesia and parkinsonian tremor can be difficult, recognizing the differences can significantly impact both treatment and…

05 Oct 2020
Q&A Davis Phinney Foundation
I have Parkinson’s and am experiencing X. Who should I see?

If you ever wonder who you should see for certain symptoms, this is for you.

10 Feb 2020
Dr. Cherian Karunapuzha - Davis Phinney Foundation
Parkinson’s 101: A Video for the Newly Diagnosed

Learn what to expect while living with Parkinson’s and how to live well with it.

11 Nov 2019