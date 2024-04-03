[PODCAST] Advanced Parkinson’s with Dr. Karunapuzha

Medical The Parkinson's Podcast April 3, 2024
Advanced Parkinson's Podcast Title Slide

In this episode of the Parkinson's Podcast, Dr. Cherian Karunapuzha ("Dr. K"), Director of the Meinders Center for Movement Disorders in Oklahoma City, talks with Davis Phinney Foundation Executive Director Polly Dawkins about advanced Parkinson's. Dr. K. describes multiple interpretations of what advanced Parkinson’s means, what symptoms are associated with it, ways to manage those symptoms, and much more.

Want more Parkinson's Podcast? Visit the Parkinson's Podcast archive on our website!

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE

This podcast is also available on YouTube.

Additional resources

Advanced Parkinson's: Symptoms, Complications, and Care Strategies

Advanced Parkinson's Webinar Recap

