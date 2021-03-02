The Victory SUMMIT® Virtual Event – Newly Diagnosed

On February 20, 2021, our first The Victory Summit® Virtual Event of the year brought together people from all over the world for a day of information, inspiration, and connection. The event featured sessions from experts in neurology, Parkinson’s medications, physical therapy, as well as inspirational and informative breakout sessions led by our very own Ambassadors living well with Parkinson’s today.
Furthermore, we were honored to hear the story of Linda K. Olson, a triple amputee and person with Parkinson’s. Linda shared her story and left us all feeling inspired, grateful, and ready to do our part to live well, no matter our circumstances. If you weren’t able to join the live event, catch up on it all with the videos below.
The transcripts for all the recordings will be coming soon. In the meantime, be sure to use the closed-captioning option on the YouTube videos for live transcription.
