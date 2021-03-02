The Victory SUMMIT® Virtual Event – Newly Diagnosed

Living Well Victory Summit March 2, 2021
VS ND

On February 20, 2021, our first The Victory Summit® Virtual Event of the year brought together people from all over the world for a day of information, inspiration, and connection. The event featured sessions from experts in neurology, Parkinson’s medications, physical therapy, as well as inspirational and informative breakout sessions led by our very own Ambassadors living well with Parkinson’s today.

Furthermore, we were honored to hear the story of Linda K. Olson, a triple amputee and person with Parkinson’s. Linda shared her story and left us all feeling inspired, grateful, and ready to do our part to live well, no matter our circumstances. If you weren’t able to join the live event, catch up on it all with the videos below.

The transcripts for all the recordings will be coming soon. In the meantime, be sure to use the closed-captioning option on the YouTube videos for live transcription.

 

 

To download the presentation slides from “Medications and Parkinson’s,” click here.

To download the presentation slides from “If I Can Do It, You Can Do It,” click here.

To download the presentation slides from “Exercise to Live Well with Parkinson’s,” click here.

To download the presentation slides from “How to Advocate for Yourself,” click here.

To download the presentation slides from “Finding Your Way Around Parkinsonville,” click here.

 

Resources mentioned during the event

The Davis Phinney Foundation Resources and Programs
Telemedicine
Medications/DBS
Medical Care
Exercise
Emotional Health
OFF periods
Symptoms
Other resources
More about our speakers

THE VICTORY SUMMIT® VIRTUAL EVENT SERIES

The Victory Summit is going virtual to reach more people than ever before with information and inspiration to live well today. Each event will focus on unique information for your unique Parkinson’s journey. Learn about the 2021 The Victory Summit virtual events here, and sign up to be notified when registration opens for the other events in the series.

Thank you to our sponsors

