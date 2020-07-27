Parkinson’s Resources for Native Spanish Speakers

Photo: Voces Unidas Choir with Davis Phinney during the Davis Phinney Foundation The Victory Summit in Tucson, Arizona, in December 2019.

Ever since we hosted The Victory Summit® event with simultaneous Spanish translation last December in Tucson, we’ve had people in our community ask us about Parkinson’s resources that are available for native Spanish speakers.

Here are a few to get started:

APDA – En Español

Muhammed Ali Parkinson Center Spanish Services Program – Programa de Servicios en Español

Parkinson’s Foundation – Español

Frequently Asked Questions – Preguntas frecuentes de Parkinson

Articles

10 Early Warnings of Parkinson’s – 10 signos de Alerta Temprana de Parkinson

Bladder Symptoms and Parkinson’s Disease – Sintomas Urinarios en la Enfermedad de Parkinson

Constipation – Constipación y enfermedad de Parkinson

Cognitive Changes – Cambios cognitivos en la enfermedad de Parkinson

Depression – La depresión y la enfermedad de Parkinson

Diagnosis and Treatment of Parkinson’s – Diagnóstico y Tratamiento

Emergency Assistance Card – Tarjeta de emergencia

Fatigue – La Fatiga en la enfermedad de Parkinson

Hospital Action Plan – Plan de Acción para el Hospital

Living Well with Parkinson’s Disease – Como vivir con la enfermedad de Parkinson

Medications Approved in the US – Lista de Medicamentos Aprobados en Estados Unidos

Medications to Avoid – Medicamentos que se deben evitar o usar con precaución en la Enfermedad de Parkinson

Parkinson’s Disease 101 – Michale J. Fox Foundation – Enfermedad de Parkinson 101

Parkinson’s Disease – APDA – Enfermedad de Parkinson

Bonus

We just found this great cookbook written in English and Spanish. It’s called Bueno y Barato: Alimentate Bien A 4$ Al Dia. You can download the pdf for free here.

If there are more we should include in this list, please share it in the comment section.

