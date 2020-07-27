Parkinson’s Resources for Native Spanish Speakers

Photo: Voces Unidas Choir with Davis Phinney during the Davis Phinney Foundation The Victory Summit in Tucson, Arizona, in December 2019.
Ever since we hosted The Victory Summit® event with simultaneous Spanish translation last December in Tucson, we’ve had people in our community ask us about Parkinson’s resources that are available for native Spanish speakers.
Here are a few to get started:
APDA – En Español
Muhammed Ali Parkinson Center Spanish Services Program – Programa de Servicios en Español
Parkinson’s Foundation – Español
Frequently Asked Questions – Preguntas frecuentes de Parkinson
Articles
10 Early Warnings of Parkinson’s – 10 signos de Alerta Temprana de Parkinson
Bladder Symptoms and Parkinson’s Disease – Sintomas Urinarios en la Enfermedad de Parkinson
Constipation – Constipación y enfermedad de Parkinson
Cognitive Changes – Cambios cognitivos en la enfermedad de Parkinson
Depression – La depresión y la enfermedad de Parkinson
Diagnosis and Treatment of Parkinson’s – Diagnóstico y Tratamiento
Emergency Assistance Card – Tarjeta de emergencia
Fatigue – La Fatiga en la enfermedad de Parkinson
Hospital Action Plan – Plan de Acción para el Hospital
Living Well with Parkinson’s Disease – Como vivir con la enfermedad de Parkinson
Medications Approved in the US – Lista de Medicamentos Aprobados en Estados Unidos
Medications to Avoid – Medicamentos que se deben evitar o usar con precaución en la Enfermedad de Parkinson
Parkinson’s Disease 101 – Michale J. Fox Foundation – Enfermedad de Parkinson 101
Parkinson’s Disease – APDA – Enfermedad de Parkinson
Bonus
We just found this great cookbook written in English and Spanish. It’s called Bueno y Barato: Alimentate Bien A 4$ Al Dia. You can download the pdf for free here.
If there are more we should include in this list, please share it in the comment section.
Want More Practical Articles Like This?
Much more can be found in our Every Victory Counts® manual. It’s packed with up-to-date information about everything Parkinson’s, plus an expanded worksheets and resources section to help you put what you’ve learned into action. Request your free copy of the Every Victory Counts manual by clicking the button below.
Thank you to our 2020 Peak Partners, Amneal and Kyowa Kirin, with special support from Adamas, for helping us make printing, distributing, and shipping the Every Victory Counts manual for free possible.