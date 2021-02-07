I have Parkinson’s. Should I get a COVID vaccine?

With several COVID-19 vaccines now approved for emergency use, you and your loved ones may have questions about the vaccine and its safety and efficacy for people with Parkinson’s.

The short story is yes, most movement disorder specialists are recommending people with Parkinson’s get the vaccine. The caveat is each person with Parkinson’s has a unique set of symptoms and other health-related concerns that make a blanket recommendation impossible. Be sure to address your questions and concerns with your doctor and catch up on the latest research and reports about COVID vaccines and Parkinson’s by exploring these resources.