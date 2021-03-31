What’s Coming Next Month: April 2021

Living Well News March 31, 2021
april pink

Join us in April for one of our many events, including our Ambassador-led The Victory Summit® Virtual Event: How to Live Well with Parkinson’s, Team DPF spring events, and many other ways to get your brain thinking and your body moving. Check out April’s events below.

EDUCATIONAL EVENTS and resources

The Victory Summit® Virtual Event: How to Live Well with Parkinson’s
For People with Parkinson’s by People with Parkinson’s
Friday, April 2, 2021
9 am – 4 pm Mountain Daylight Time (8am – 3pm PDT, 10am – 5pm CDT, 11am – 6pm EDT)
Join us on Friday, April 2, when we’ll be handing over the mic and stage to our Parkinson’s community. Finally, an event put on for you by the people who get you most. We can’t wait to join you! For the full lineup of speakers, view the agenda here. By the end of this event, you will have made a host of new friends and gathered a wide variety of ideas to help you live well with Parkinson’s for many years to come. To register, click here.

Care Partner Monthly Meetup
Tuesday, April 6, 2021
12 pm Mountain Daylight Time (11 am PDT, 1 pm CDT, 2 pm EDT, 7 pm GMT)
During our Care Partner Monthly Meetup, Connie Carpenter Phinney, care partner to her husband and our founder, Davis Phinney, holds space to discuss the concerns, challenges, and questions that many Parkinson’s care partners have today. To register for the meetup, click here.

Health Disparities and Parkinson’s: Understanding the Role of Trust
Tuesday, April 6, 2021
1 pm Mountain Daylight Time (12 pm PDT, 2 pm CDT, 3 pm EDT, 7 pm GMT)
Racial differences in Parkinson’s treatment and mortality exist. When it comes to addressing these disparities, the concept of trust comes up in nearly every conversation. But what do we really mean when we talk about trust? In this conversation, Dr. Altaf Saadi and Dr. Consuelo H. Wilkins will examine the concept of trust, what we mean when we talk about trust, and how trust is necessary to address health disparities. To register, click here.

YOPD Women: Periods, Menopause, HRT, Hormones & Parkinson’s with Dr. Karen Jaffe
Wednesday, April 7, 2021
12 pm Mountain Daylight Time (11 am PDT, 1 pm CDT, 2 pm EDT, 7 pm GMT)
In this month’s YOPD Women’s Council, our council members and special guest Dr. Karen Jaffe, MD, will be talking about the added challenges women living with Parkinson’s face as it relates to menstruation, menopause, and hormones. To register for the series, click here.

YOPD Council: Dementia with Dr. Rodolfo Savica
Thursday, April 15, 2021
1 pm Mountain Daylight Time (12pm PDT, 2pm CDT, 3 pm EDT, 8pm GMT)
Did you know that dementia in people diagnosed with YOPD looks different than dementia for those diagnosed with later-onset Parkinson’s? Dr. Rodolfo Savica, MD, PhD, from the Mayo Clinic will break it all down and a few members of our panel will share their stories and ask questions so we can all better understand YOPD dementia. To register, click here.

Team DPFTEAM DPF Events and REGISTRATIONS

Team DPF is our grassroots fundraising community made up of individuals who have a passion for helping improve quality of life for people affected by Parkinson’s. There are many ways you can be a part of Team DPF, and to be sure you stay in-the-know about events and fundraisers, you can sign up for the Team DPF newsletter at the bottom of this page.

Tri to Victory
March 8 – May 22 or 23, 2021
Virtual
Join Coach Frank and Team DPF on their 11 week-virtual triathlon training program. This program can be completed at your own time and place, including weekly check-ins with Coach Frank and the team, culminating in a virtual triathlon that you design on May 22 or 23, 2021. *This program has already started, but you are still welcome to join. To sign up, click here.

Greenwood Gravel Grind
April 17, 2021
Greenwood, MS
This off-road bike ride pairs the gravel roads of the neighboring Carroll County hills with the flat alluvial plains of the Delta. Ride with us to see why it’s been dubbed “the most Southern place on earth.” This beautiful ride has 50K and 100K route options and features a mega party at Tallahatchie Flats afterward. To sign up, click here. Select participation type: Greenwood Gravel Grind Fundraiser

Iron Horse Bicycle Classic
May 28-30, 2021
Durango, CO
The Iron Horse Bicycle Classic is the beloved beat-the-train ride in Durango. Your participation in Team DPF at Iron Horse supports exercise classes for the local Durango Parkinson’s community in partnership with Parkinson Association of the Rockies. Help us make a difference! Learn more and register here.

Ride the Rockies
June 12-18, 2021
Colorado Rockies, USA
The 2021 route rolls along the banks of the Animas River, winds through Southern Ute Tribal Land, climbs the Uncompahgre Plateau, and ventures deep (and high) into the San Juan Mountains. There is no doubt that this will truly be the bike ride of a lifetime. Join the Team here.

Roll Massif Copper Triangle
August 7, 2021
Copper Mountain, CO
This road sportive is graced with breathtaking scenery, gorgeous roads, and three climbs over 10,000 feet. The 79-mile loop crests three Colorado mountain passes: Fremont Pass (Elev. 11,318’), Tennessee Pass (Elev. 10,424’), and Vail Pass (Elev. 10,662’) for a total elevation gain of 6,500 feet. To sign up, click here.

Tour de Victory and Every Victory Counts Challenge
Registration for the 2021 Tour de Victory and Every Victory Counts Challenge will open soon, so be sure to check the Team DPF Events page in April to learn more and register.

THIS YEAR AND EVERY YEAR, EVERY VICTORY COUNTS®

Our Every Victory Counts® manual is packed with up-to-date information about everything Parkinson’s, plus an expanded worksheets and resources section to help you put what you’ve learned into action. Request your free copy of the Every Victory Counts manual by clicking the button below.

Thank you to our 2021 Peak Partners, Adamas, Amneal, Kyowa Kirin, and Sunovion, for helping us make printing, distributing, and shipping the Every Victory Counts manual for free possible.

