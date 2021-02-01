What’s Coming This Month: February 2021

Join us this month for our first The Victory Summit® virtual event of the year for those newly diagnosed with Parkinson’s, our new YOPD Women series, a conversation about telemedicine, the annual Tour of Sufferlandria, and more. Here’s a look at our events coming up in February. EDUCATIONAL EVENTS and resources

The VICTORY SUMMIT virtual event: NEWLY DIAGNOSED

Saturday, February 20

9 am – 3:15 pm Mountain Standard Time

Hearing the words, “You have Parkinson’s,” is life changing. For some, a Parkinson’s diagnosis may mark the end of a long and frustrating search to explain a collection of different and seemingly disconnected symptoms. For others, a Parkinson’s diagnosis is a complete shock, filled with feelings of disbelief and despair. For everyone, a Parkinson’s diagnosis brings a new and unexpected journey.

During this event, you will hear from and interact with movement disorder specialists, neuropsychologists, physical therapists, and people living with Parkinson’s about how to live well and thrive with Parkinson’s.

View the event agenda to learn more about sessions and speakers.

To register for the event, click here.

CARE PARTNER SUPPORT MEETUP

Tuesday, February 2

12 pm Mountain Standard Time

(11 am PST, 1 pm CST, 2 pm EST)

During these one-hour sessions, Connie Carpenter Phinney, Mel Dizon, and other care partner special guests open the floor to discuss the concerns, challenges, and questions that many Parkinson’s care partners have today.

To register, click here.

YOPd Women series: diagnosis and symptoms

Wednesday, February 3

12 pm Mountain Standard Time

(11 am PST, 1 pm CST, 2 pm EST, 7 pm GMT)

Join us for a panel discussion about the road to diagnosis, the differences between men and women when it comes to symptoms and medications, and how to find the best Parkinson’s care for you. Bring your questions and be inspired to live well with Parkinson’s.

To register for the series, click here.

WEBINAR: health disparities and parkinson’s: bridging the gap between urban and rural

Thursday, February 11

1 pm Mountain Standard Time

(12 pm PST, 2 pm CST, 3 pm EST)

When it comes to addressing the needs of a Parkinson’s community, we often talk about an urban/rural divide. We believe the barriers and health disparities that exist for those living in large cities and rural communities are vastly different, but some experts suggest this may not be the case. In this webinar, we will consider common issues that exist within urban and rural communities across the US.

To register for the webinar, click here.

webinar: telemedicine and parkinson’s

Tuesday, February 16

12 pm MST

(11 am PST, 1 pm CST, 2 pm EST, 7 pm GMT)

Telemedicine is the practice of healthcare in an online format. As video conferencing technology has developed and become more reliable and secure, and as COVID demanded that we stay safe at home, more physicians and specialists began offering their services through video calls in addition to or instead of in-person appointments.

During this session, we will talk about the state of telemedicine in the US, the laws that impact its use, and the efforts being made by advocates and policymakers to ensure that it’s legal, safe, and sustainable for the largest number of people. We’ll also talk about the logistics of a telemedicine call, how to find out if you can schedule a telemedicine appointment, and what to do to make sure you get the most out of your medical team during these virtual sessions.

To register for the webinar, click here.

poetry as medicine cafe

Wednesday, February 17

5 pm Mountain Standard Time

(4 pm PST, 6 pm CST, 7 pm EST)



Last summer, a group of Davis Phinney Foundation Ambassadors came together for a Poetry as Medicine workshop with Wayne Gilbert. What began as a one-hour session turned into a monthly poetry jam that has resulted in far more than words on a page. Next month, join us for our first-ever Poetry as Medicine Cafe to see what the poets have been up to.

Come be inspired by what they’ve learned, what they’ve written, and how poetry has become medicine to help them live well with Parkinson’s. You’ll walk away feeling understood, encouraged, and ready to pen something of your own.

Learn more here. Although prior registration is not required, you can RSVP on Facebook here.

YOPD Council Webinar Series: death, dying, and parkinson’s

Thursday, February 18

1 pm Mountain Standard Time

(12 pm PST, 2 pm CST, 3 pm EST)

Living with a chronic illness means that over time you will have to endure many distressing symptoms, diminished mobility and functionality, and often social isolation. You may become more reliant on care partners as well, which can decrease your feelings of independence and self-efficacy. All of this can lead to feelings of depression, anxiety, grief, and feelings of loss. And if you don’t address these feelings, they can have a profound impact on how you feel physically.

In this webinar, our YOPD Council leaders will discuss:

How to find the bright side of Parkinson’s

Strategies for managing feelings of loss

Simple practices you can do to ease emotional pain and meet difficult emotions

How to manage anticipatory grief in yourself and others

How to re-channel your energies on things that bring you hope

How to move through the more advanced stages of Parkinson’s with more ease

Actions you can take to live well with Parkinson’s NOW

To register for the series, click here.

living well calendar

Utilize this resource we’ve created to help you stick to your resolutions of living well each day. Just follow along with the calendar’s instructions to stay balanced, energized, connected, and supported this month and throughout the year.

To download the 2021 Living Well Calendar, click here.

TEAM DPF REGISTRATIONS

Team DPF is our grassroots fundraising community made up of individuals who have a passion for helping improve quality of life for people affected by Parkinson’s. There are many ways you can be a part of Team DPF, including joining one of our upcoming events. Join us this spring and summer for miles of climbing, sun, and fun.

Tour of sufferlandria

February 14-20, 2021

Virtual event

Join Wahoo SUF and Team DPF for a week of fun and inspiring indoor cycling workouts to raise funds to help people with Parkinson’s live well today. You, along with thousands of riders across the globe, can ride for honor, glory, and amazing prizes during this ninth-annual Greatest Grand Tour of a Mythical Nation. All you need to participate is an indoor trainer of any kind and The Sufferfest app.

Registration is now open. Contact us at teamdpf@dpf.org with any questions and learn more here.

El Tour de Tucson

April 10, 2021

Tucson, AZ

Join us in historic Tucson for El Tour de Tucson. Don’t miss warm spring weather and unbeatable desert riding on this famous (rescheduled!) tour.

To sign up, click here. Select participation type: El Tour de Tucson Fundraiser

Greenwood Gravel Grind

April 17, 2021

Greenwood, MS

This off-road bike ride pairs the gravel roads of the neighboring Carroll County hills with the flat alluvial plains of the Delta. Ride with us to see why it’s been dubbed “the most Southern place on earth.”

To sign up, click here. Select participation type: Greenwood Gravel Grind Fundraiser

Ride The Rockies

June 12-18, 2021

Colorado Rockies, USA

The 2021 route rolls along the banks of the Animas River, winds through Southern Ute Tribal Land, climbs the Uncompahgre Plateau, and ventures deep (and high) into the San Juan Mountains. There is no doubt that this will truly be the bike ride of a lifetime.

Join the Team here.

Roll Massif Copper Triangle

August 7, 2021

Copper Mountain, CO

This road sportive is graced with breathtaking scenery, gorgeous roads, and three climbs over 10,000 feet. The 79-mile loop crests three Colorado mountain passes: Fremont Pass (Elev. 11,318’), Tennessee Pass (Elev. 10,424’), and Vail Pass (Elev. 10,662’) for a total elevation gain of 6,500 feet.

To sign up, click here.

THIS YEAR AND EVERY YEAR, EVERY VICTORY COUNTS®

Our Every Victory Counts® manual is packed with up-to-date information about everything Parkinson’s, plus an expanded worksheets and resources section to help you put what you’ve learned into action. Request your free copy of the Every Victory Counts manual by clicking the button below.

Request Your Manual Now

Thank you to our 2021 Peak Partners, Adamas, Amneal, and Kyowa Kirin, for helping us make printing, distributing, and shipping the Every Victory Counts manual for free possible.