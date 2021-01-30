Join Us for our first-ever Poetry as Medicine Cafe 

Inspiration Living Well January 30, 2021
Wayne Gilbert - Davis Phinney Foundation

Last summer, a group of Davis Phinney Foundation Ambassadors came together for a Poetry as Medicine workshop with Wayne Gilbert. What began as a one-hour session turned into a monthly poetry jam that has resulted in far more than words on a page.

And on Wednesday, February 27, at 5 pm MST, we’d like you to join us for our first-ever Poetry as Medicine Cafe to see what the poets have been up to.

Come be inspired by what they’ve learned, what they’ve written, and how poetry has become medicine to help them live well with Parkinson’s. You’ll walk away feeling understood, encouraged, and ready to pen something of your own.

The event will be held on Facebook Live. Click here to RSVP, or just head to our page at 5 pm MST on February 27 to join the event.

In the meantime, here are some recent poetry performances to enjoy

Eremite performed by Amy Carlson
PD Refusenik
Toxic Psalm
Parkinson’s Is Nothing Like Boxing
Parkie Workout (for Elizabeth)
Naughty Parkie Kids & Strange Romance

